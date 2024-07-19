Pokemon Unite: Ho-Oh Event and Abilities Explained
Pokémon is celebrating Pokémon UNITE's third anniversary with Ho-Oh and other new content.
On July 19, The Pokémon Company announced that in-game events and activities are coming to UNITE on Nintendo Switch and mobile. A new battle pass and limited-time events are coming as part of the MOBA's third anniversary.
Ho-Oh Coming to Pokémon UNITE
Legendary Pokémon Ho-Oh is joining the UNITE roster. Ho-Oh will be a ranged Defender that is meant to keep opponent's "on their toes."
Ho-Oh's ability, Regenerator, allows it to gradually gain back HP while not taking damage from the opposing team. This will happen for a set amount of time. Its Unite Move, Rekindling Flame, has Ho-Oh spread its wings and consumer Aeos energy. The more Aeos energy Ho-Oh consumes, the more ally Pokémon are revived and returned to battle.
Pokémon UNITE Anniversary Events
To celebrate the three year anniversary of UNITE, trainers can take part in multiple limited-time in-game events.
- Ho-Oh Commemorative Event (July 19 - August 11): During the event period, you can get one free die each day. Roll the dice to advance a number of spaces on a game board. You'll get a different challenge depending on the space you land. If you complete a challenge, you'll get another die. You can unlock Ho-Oh if you collect 1000 Divine Forest Coins.
- Panic Parade Revival (July 19 - September 4): This tower defense game has you protecting Tinkaton from incoming attacks from waves of wild Pokémon.
- Charizard Unite License Distribution (July 19 - September 2): You can obtain a Charizard hat fashion item, Charizard Unite license, or 100 Aeos Coins the first time you log in during the event period.
Pokémon UNITE Battle Pass
From July 21 to September 4, you can grind a new battle pass themed around black flames. There's a free battle pass you can grind through or you can purchase the premium version to get even more cosmetics to unlock. This includes the Dark Lord Style: Charizard holowear.