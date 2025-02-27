Surprise Reveals Stun Pokémon Unite Fans During Packed Pokémon Day Presents
In a day filled with shocking and unexpected reveals for the various Pokemon titles, Pokemon Day still managed to catch the Unite player base off guard with a set of new character no one saw coming.
Suicune had been leaked for quite some time, and many expected the official announcement to take place during the February 27, 2025, Pokemon Day Presents. However, no one could have predicted the next two Pokemon to appear on the screen.
In Pokémon Unite, every Pokémon evolves throughout the match into their final stage - except Pikachu. As a result, Raichu was effectively removed from the pool of potential playable characters. This meant that players were stunned when Alolan Raichu came surfing into view just behind Suicune in the trailer. With its unique movement and popularity, Alolan Raichu seems like a great fit for Unite, but having an evolution as a standalone character is unprecedented for the game.
Finally, the last surprise was what fans expect to be a brand new support Pokemon in Alcremie. Unite already has a number of questionable selections in its lineup, particularly in support roles, But Alcremie is still an unexpected addition given the sheer number of more popular Pokemon still absent from the game's roster. Still, the Fairy type has a number of unique disruption moves that could play a big role in the metagame.
In the trailer, Suicune's release date was confirmed to be March 1st. Alolan Raichu will join the game in April, with Alcremie left to a "coming soon" tag.
All three Pokemon are likely to have an impact on the esports meta for the game. As a legendary, Suicune has the potentially to rapidly climb the tier list. Many of Pokémon Unite's best characters are legendaries such as the recently-added Ho-Oh. Some legendaries like Zerora have seen better days, but the top level of the game is littered with the rarest Pokémon in the games.
Similarly, if given the right kit Alcremie could become a problematic, disruptive Pokémon that sets up fights or limits the effectiveness of enemy attackers. The biggest question mark of the trio is Alolan Raichu, but as an evolution of Pokemon's mascot it would not be surprising if the surfer releases with powerful stats and impressive moves.
Players can also earn a Platinum Suicune Boost Emblem using the gift code Pokeday25.
Finally, TPC revealed that to celebrate Pokémon Day it is making every single Pokémon free to use in its new First to 500 mode starting today. This will include Suicune once it releases on March 1.