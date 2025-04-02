Pokémon Titles Get Upgrades for Nintendo Switch 2 Launch
- Pokémon Legends Z-A will get Switch 2 exclusive perks
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet might finally see a performance boost
- Get ready for what Pokémon is cooking next
With the Nintendo Switch 2 now fully revealed, Pokémon fans have a lot to look forward to seeing as multiple games from the franchise will play better on the new console.
As part of the Switch 2’s big overview presentation, Nintendo detailed how new and old games will benefit from the improved hardware and features. That includes upgrades of varying quality for existing titles such as Pokémon Scarlet and Violet that will hopefully fix many of the game’s ongoing issues.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet - Nintendo Switch 2 Update and Improvements
As part of the Switch 2’s upcoming launch, Nintendo has confirmed that some existing Switch games will receive updates to take advantage of the new console’s enhanced hardware. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is one of several games included in that list of games set to receive a free update.
According to Nintendo, these updates will “improve playability on the Nintendo Switch 2” in various ways.
“By connecting your Nintendo Switch 2 to the internet, you can download free updates that may improve performance or add support for features such as GameShare in select games. The contents of these free updates will differ depending on the game.”
For Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the hope is that these updates will not only add various Switch 2 compatibility but also improve parts of the game that have dragged its performance down since launch. This includes potential boosts to visual fidelity and general areas of performance like frame rates.
Despite mentioning it several times since the game launched on Switch in 2022, Scarlet and Violet never received an actual performance patch. If the Switch 2 can deliver that, it will help players enjoy the game moving forward without those problems.
Pokémon Legends Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Upgrade Details
Pokémon Legends: Z-A is simultaneously launching on Switch and Switch 2 in different “versions.” The Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition will include enhanced resolution and improved frame rates, according to The Pokémon Company.
Based on what we know about Switch 2 Edition games, they are enhanced ports of games originally designed for the original Switch. Legends: Z-A is one of several games getting this treatment, alongside Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and more.
“Contents and enhancements of the upgrade pack vary by game. They can include visual improvements, new features, or additional game modes,” Nintendo said. “Features and content of a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition game can only be played on Nintendo Switch 2.”
If you get the Switch 1 version of Legends: Z-A, you will be able to upgrade it later by purchasing an Upgrade Pack to the Switch 2 Edition. The price for these upgrades has not been shared yet but they will be more extensive than the free updates given to games like Scarlet and Violet.
More information about Legends: Z-A’s Switch 2 Edition enhancements will be shared closer to the game’s release in late 2025. However, if we use Metroid Prime 4 as a comparison, the game could see enhanced resolution, textures, load times, and more to pair with its improved general performance.
Pokémon Esports on Nintendo Switch 2
Even if Pokémon Legends: Z-A has no online multiplayer, the improvements provided to Scarlet and Violet will have an impact on competitive Pokémon—no matter how small.
If Scarlet and Violet get any type of performance improvement from the free update, more players will go back to play those games or pick them up for the first time if they skipped them due to those problems. This will invigorate the game’s community, leading to more players participating in Tera Raids online and potentially training up teams to battle in various competitions.
This is particularly important since Legends: Z-A will likely not feature any major ties with Pokémon VGC tournaments. Scarlet and Violet will continue to be the host games until further notice. Improving SV can only benefit Nintendo and The Pokémon Company in the short and long term, heading into a future where Pokémon Champions and other titles will provide additional options for competition.