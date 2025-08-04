Valkyrae Completes Legendary Loser's Run to Win Pokémon Nuzlocke Invitational
From Twitch Rivals to Pogchamps Ludwig's own events like Streamer Games, pitting popular content creators against each other for gaming glory is a proven strategy. Over the weekend, Pointcrow and Pchal proved this once again with an epic finale to their month-long Nuzlocke Invitational event.
The tournament put eight content creators together with experienced Nuzlockers to complete a unique challenge: complete a Fire Red randomizer Nuzlocke with a team that can compete in a VGC-style tournament. Basically, beat the elite four in singles and use that squad to battle other Nuzlocke squads in doubles.
Valkyrae's Rollercoaster Run Through the Nuzlocke Invitational
Originally regarded as a dark horse given her lack of Pokemon experience, Valkyrae suddenly found herself the villain of the event when she completed her Nuzlocke with a stacked lineup. Raikou with Spore, Dragapult with As One, Slaking: the team was full of broken Pokemon with incredible abilities and items. In a tournament where luck played a big role in team building, Rae seemed to have the deck stacked in her favor.
The strength of her team also set the stage for what many saw as the major rivalry of the tournament. Ludwig and Valkyrae have long had a love/hate relationship on stream and sent plenty of trash talk back and forth throughout July as Rae completed her Nuzlocke before Ludwig even began his first run.
Other teams openly built their strategies to counter what they saw Rae was bringing to the tournament. Ludwig even reset a Nuzlocke run at the Elite Four after his coach determined they didn't have the tools to challenge Rae's team.
Driven by the hate she suddenly saw thrown her way, Valkyrae poured herself into practicing for the VGC portion of the tournament. She and her coach KyaColosseum spent multiple days in 12-hour Discord calls developing strategies to deal with each team. Rae even dropped out of a Valorant tournament in order to commit more time to preparing for the event.
As the day of competition approached, it seemed like Rae was going in with the best team and the most preparation of anyone. So no one was prepared for what happened next.
A New Villain Emerges: Team Slimecicle
In the first round, Rae was paired up against Slimecicle, who had arguably the worst Elite Four performance of any Nuzlocke run and seemed to have done little to prepare his unconventional team for the VGC portion. He walked out on stage in a Team Rocket cosplay and proceeded to hurl pokeballs at Rae in the middle of their match. However, people quickly stopped laughing after he won the first match...and then the next.
Valkyrae, the favorite of the tournament, was dropped into losers 0-2 in the first round.
Slimecicle would then go on to crush through the winner's bracket, making the grand finals without losing a single game. He revelealed that he and his coach had poured hours into preparing for the event and had built high-risk strategies to directly counter Rae's seemingly dominant team. Then, his skilled battling and quick adjustments in later rounds proved that this wasn't a fluke. Suddenly, the expected narratives of the event were turned on their head and Rae was the underdog who needed to battle back from the very bottom of the mountain. Fortunately, she had the tools for that time.
An Unforgettable Loser's Run
The Nuzlocke Invitational was a double elimination touranment. If you lost in the winner's bracket, you'd have to play through the loser's bracket to make it back to the grand finals. Lose again, you're done and you go home. Fortunately, Rae's preparation against every other team would not go to waste as she had to battle through multiple rounds against some of her biggest competition. She took on all challengers as she steadily scaled the mountain back to where she had been knocked off: a match with Slimecicle.
Rae's loser's run in total went as follows:
- 2-0 vs Ranboo
- 2-0 vs Alannah Pearce
- 2-0 vs Ludwig
- 2-1 vs Fuslie
The Bracket Reset
On commentary, Pointcrow and Pchal remarked how Valkyrae had come in to the tournament the clear favorite and villain in the eyes of the other competitors. But now, as she approached the grand finals from the loser's side, she was suddenly the scrappy underdog everyone was rooting for.
It was an epic back and forth that went the full distance. 1-turn wake ups, clever switches, constant trash talk - Slimecicle threw everything he could at Rae to throw her off her game. After dropping a game, Rae clutched up and reset the bracket 2-1. In a double elimination event, the loser's side player has to win twice in order to win the touranment, so Rae needed to do what she had just done - what no one else in the tournament had been able to do, all over again.
Over the course of the finals, it seemed like Rae gained more confidence. She switched up her leads to keep Slimecicle on his toes, executed on openings that she had practiced for hours. Before long, that hard work paid off and Valkyrae was crowned the first-ever winner of the Nuzlocke Invitational.
What's Next for Valkyrae and Pokemon?
Despite dominating all competitors aside from Slimecicle, Valkyrae said on the broadcast that she was unlikely to devote more time to VGC competition, but has clearly been caught by the Nuzlocke bug. She and Fuslie are already discussing plans for a soul link (a challenge where both players' Nuzlockes are linked together, making it even harder to beat).
Rae showed clearly how valuable preparation is in a complex esport like Pokemon VGC. While her team was one of the strongest in the event, other players had prepared for it and she still needed to execute her strategies in order to avoid being eliminated early.
It was probably the best finals anyone could have hoped for, and hopefully builds plenty of hype so that Pointcrow and PChal are able to bring the event back next year for Rae to defend her title.