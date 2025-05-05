Pokémon VGC Player Disqualified From Regional In 'Unprecedented' Cheating Claim
While some new winners were named during the Pokémon Milwaukee Regionals Championships, other players have been pointing out a disparity in some decisions made by judges at the event that resulted in two different players being disqualified mid-event.
During the sixth round of Pokémon VGC play at the Milwaukee Regionals, Lorenzo Arce, a rising talent in the Scarlet and Violet era of play, was disqualified from the event while participating in a match on stream. The judges involved ruled that he was “receiving signals from someone in the crowd” after seeing him nod in the direction of the live audience in attendance, thus removing him from play with a DQ.
Based on the situation, which was shown live from Arce’s point of view on stream, the reason for his disqualification would be a judge making the claim that he was somehow receiving help from someone sending signals in the audience. However, that would imply that someone was capable of seeing his opponent, Tang Shiliang’s, actions and then signal to Arce in a small window of time in order to influence key plays—something would be extremely difficult to pull off with how VGC games are played.
“Here's the main argument: how could he have been helped? The stream was his perspective, meaning nobody in the crowd could have signaled anything to him that he wouldn't already know. No backline mons, no moves in advance, nothing,” Reddit user anonymous_snorlax said. “You could MAYBE argue that someone in the crowd would have time to take information revealed through the game and then find some calcs or lines and then try to signal that back, but that's practically absurd. Like "wave if some damage roll early means that their CSR is OHKOd"? It's ridiculous.”
Following the decision, which he was seemingly unable to appeal on-site during the event after it was made on May 3, Arce was disqualified after starting the event 5-0. Post-DQ, the head judge went back and gave Arce’s last three opponents a retroactive win, further muddying the event standings in a shocking move.
A large portion of the VGC community has spoken up in defense of Arce, pushing for players and fans alike to submit support tickets and push back against this ruling.
“Lorenzo is a well respected up-and-comer in the scene and has had consistent high results all season. This is one of the most heinous, targeted judge rulings I've ever seen,” Reddit user mdragon13 said. “I intend to put in a ticket about it, because he's my friend, as do others. I can only hope this judge either learns their lesson or never runs a tournament again.”
As a result of this decision, there are also players calling for more transparency and accountability for decisions made by judges, which has historically been something that remains undisclosed unless a judge decides to elaborate at the time of a ruling.
Known Pokémon data master and VGC information keeper, Kaphotics also clarified that The Pokémon Company and its partners will likely not elaborate on the situation at all, and players equating this to decisions made around illegal Pokémon and team checks aren’t using accurate information in their arguments.
“Keep in mind that players speculate with the limited information they have. If unrelated parties submit a ticket, you'll get the same response they've always given—that they do not comment on individual teams or cases to anyone but that player,” Kaphotics said on Reddit. “And they certainly won't disclose any non-simple cheat detection mechanisms, as players will share that info with others to try and evade better in the future. They'll tell you if you have something wildly dumb like a Master Ball on an egg, but nothing much beyond that. Again, they won't be making a statement unless it's some informal IRL verbal reply from a friendly head judge.”
VGC judges aren’t the only section of the Pokémon Professor program being called into question either, as another disqualification decision happened on the TCG side too.
Jay “Soar” Medeiros, a Super Smash Bros. and Pokémon TCG player, was disqualified for “intentionally adding a card from his deck to hand.” He claims that while using Buddy-Buddy Poffin, a card that allows a player to search their deck for two Basic Pokémon with 70 HP or less to put on their Bench, a card fell out of his deck and landed on his folded hand of cards that were set face down in the play area.
Before he could even correct the mistake, he notes a judge informed Medeiros that he was being disqualified for intentionally adding a card from his deck to his hand outside of a legal play, while also telling him he would be unable to appeal or contest the decision.
Now that the event is over, any support action for the affected players would come in the form of apologies from TPC and its partners, along with potential compensation in the form of Championship Points. It is also unlikely we will hear more than short explanations on either situation if they are addressed at all.