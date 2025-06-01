The Best Pokemon to Carry Your Team - VGC Regulation I Restricted Tier List
Pokémon Regulation I gives players the ability to have two restricted Legendary Pokémon in their party. That has numerous implications for the Pokémon VGC meta. Foremost among them is greater flexibility for players in which legendary Pokemon they use.
While Regulation G had some surprises, it was largely defined by Calyrex and Miraidon. They’re not going away in Regulation I, but they’ve got much more competition. Here’s which restricted legendary Pokemon are dominating the new meta, and which others have broken through.
1. Shadow Rider Calyrex
Shadow Rider Calyrex is a nightmare to face on the in-game ladder. The Pokémon hits hard at a bare minimum, but what makes it uniquely difficult to approach is the numerous ways it can be built.
Does it have a normal, fairy, or ghost Tera Type? Is it built as a speedy attacker or a bulky setup threat? Does it have Draining Kiss, Psychic, Expanding Force, Giga Drain, Solar Beam, or Dark Pulse as a coverage option? While the Pokemon theoretically has a number of counters, it can be built in so many ways that battling it is a guessing game. And if you guess wrong, you’re basically guaranteed to lose.
2. Zamazenta
Zamazenta was expected to be one of the big beneficiaries of the pivot from Regulation G to Regulation I, and that’s being seen in practice. The gen-eight legendary has continued its redemption arc in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s VGC events, and it’s likely to be at its peak usefulness here.
It’s offensively threatening, thanks to Heavy Slam and Body Press, but it’s also a great support option, thanks to Wide Guard. That serves as an essential check against Calyrex, preventing opponents from spamming Astral Barrage and Glacial Lance with impunity.
3. Miraidon
There were some questions about whether Miraidon was set to decline in usefulness in Regulation I. All signs point to “no.” The electric motorcycle is still the biggest single-target damage threat in all of Pokemon and is among the few that can threaten to knock out bulky restricteds like Zamazenta and Ice Rider Calyrex in just one hit.
Though the builds of some Pokemon got tweaked between regulations, that’s not the case with Miraidon. 252 Special Attack, 252 Speed, and Choice Specs are still the only builds to consider.
4. Kyogre
Kyogre was something of a niche pick in Regulation G, but has become one of the most popular legendaries in Regulation I. It’s a serious threat in its own right, with rain-boosted Water Spouts still being a nightmare for many players. It also serves as a specific counter to Koraidon, as its slower speed lets it overwrite harsh sunlight with Drizzle.
There is a key pivot between regulations when it comes to Kyogre, though. The high-speed builds of early Regulation G and Calm Mind setup builds of its second run have taken a backseat to bulky attacking Kyogre builds.
5. Ice Rider Calyrex
Ice Rider Calyrex is the definitive B-side version of the Pokemon in Regulation I but it’s still a very common choice in VGC play. That’s for good reason, too.
Glacial Lance and High Horse Power are a one-two punch that can take down almost anything in the format. It also has the same “neigh” ability that lets it become uncontrollably powerful after getting a knockout or two.
The one big advantage it has over its spooky alternative form is that it is much more flexible in terms of which Pokemon can be put around it. Regulation I has seen an uptick in Speed investment into Calyrex, giving it just enough quickness to outspeed some common meta threats when it has Tailwind up.
6. Koraidon
The late bloomer restricted of Regulation G is still around in Regulation and has made some big gains in popularity.
Its value still lies primarily in its ability. Harsh sunlight empowers Ancient Paradox Pokemon such as Flutter Mane and Raging Bolt, and boosts fire moves from heavy hitter non-restricted fire Pokemon like Chi-Yu and Hearthflame Ogerpon.
The one significant change in Regulation I is that Wolfe Glick’s EUIC build for the bike is now the norm. Many players are dropping Clear Amulet in favor of Life Orb and are opting for Close Combat over Collision Course. This is an Icarian build for the Pokemon, but it gives it something akin to the offensive output of Miraidon.
7. Lunala
LunaDon team compositions are back in vogue, more or less. Lunala and Groudon were one of the biggest power couples in recent Pokemon VGC history. Groudon has fallen out of relevance in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but there are two new “Dons” to work with in Koraidon and Miraidon.
Lunala inhabits the same general niche as Zamazenta, offering Wide Guard support alongside some threatening offense. It’s also one of the only legendary Pokemon that has access to Trick Room, serving as a key counter to Tailwind hyper offense teams. Its double weakness to Astral Barrage makes it a trickier Pokemon to use, but it’s a proven Pokemon in this format.
8. Zacian
Zacian has been one of the biggest winners of the move to Regulation I. While it’s still a relatively niche pick, it has an actual place in the meta after going mostly unused in Regulation G.
That place, somewhat unfortunately, is almost exclusively beside Kyogre. The king of Pokemon Sword and Shield VGC has largely become a sidekick to Kyogre, offering coverage and speed to complement the bulky builds for the third-gen legendary.
9. Terapagos
Terapagos is decisively the biggest loser among restricted legendaries from Regulation G. The real hidden treasure of Area Zero went from being one of the most popular restricted Pokemon to being a definitively niche option.
Terapagos has always required significant rigidity when it comes to Terastalization. While that was somewhat manageable in Regulation G, it’s much more difficult with two restricteds on every team. Couple that with an uptick in Koraidon usage and Terapagos faces a tough road.
10. Groudon
There’s a big drop in usage rate from Terapagos to Groudon and other restricted legendaries. For pretty good reason, too.
Groudon has been struggling for a couple of generations, but it’s weaker than ever in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Precipice Blades and its 85% accuracy remains riskier than the signature moves of other restricted legendaries, and it doesn’t have a strong alternative like Kyogre does with Water Spout. While the Drought ability is great, Koraidon stands as the definitive sun setter in the format.