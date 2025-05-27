Pokémon VGC Regulation I Tier List - The Best Non-Restricted Pokémon to Play
Regulation I has arrived in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and while many of the top stars of Regulation G remain strong, many of the non-restricted Pokémon have experienced some big changes.
The key change between Regulation I and Regulation G is the ability to have two restricted legendary on a party. This forces many of the game’s Pokémon to adjust to the probability of dealing with two wildly overpowered Pokémon that have a proverbial delete button for any opponent. Here are the non-restricted Pokémon that have kept their spots in Regulation I's esports meta and how they’ve changed between rulesets.
1. Urshifu
Urshifu has been downright deadly since being added to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet in 2023, and that isn’t changing in Regulation I. The ability to ignore Protect, land guaranteed critical hits, and blow up opponents with Close Combat is a winning combination regardless of what other Pokémon are relevant in the meta.
Rapid Strike Urshifu is still set to be the more popular form of the Pokémon. Urshifu, Rillaboom, and Incineroar make an excellent fire-water-grass core for VGC teams and can have various restricted legendaries and supporting pieces around them. It also stands as one of the best partners for Kyogre, thanks to Drizzle empowering Surging Strikes.
Single Strike Urshifu isn’t as popular, but still has a definitive place in the meta. It’s a huge threat against both forms of Calyrex, as well as Lunala. STAB Sucker Punches can still also do plenty of work against Miraidon and Flutter Mane.
2. Incineroar
No surprise here. Incineroar is still the best support Pokémon in the game and arguably the single best Pokémon overall.
Bulky Fake Out users are a treasure under any circumstances but its fire-dark typing also gives it resistance to the signature moves of Ice Rider Calyrex, Shadow Rider Calyrex, Lunala, and Zacian, who are shaping up to be among the most popular restricted legendary Pokémon in Regulation I. And of course, Intimidate is still probably the best ability in the game. There is only one Clear Amulet to go around on teams and many physical attackers in the meta.
Having multiple restricted legendaries may also lead to an uptick in offensive Incineroar usage. Koraidon is likely to be more popular than it was in Regulation G, and sun-boosted STAB Flare Blitzes can do surprisingly big damage.
3. Rillaboom
Gen-eight starter Rillaboom is still one of the best pivots in the game and is a uniquely versatile offensive option. Alongside its grass-type moves and Fake Out, it has excellent coverage options including U-Turn, High Horsepower, Knock Off, and Low Kick. This gives Rillboom super-effective damage options against almost every common meta threat in Regulation I.
It’s also still a vital counter to both Kyogre and Miraidon. Not only does it resist electric and water moves, but Grassy Glide can stifle Kyogre’s Water Spout damage and Grassy Surge removes Miraidon’s Electric Terrain.
The big change with Rillaboom in Regulation I is that more players are looking at Drum Beating as a speed control option. Fake Out, Grassy Glide, Wood Hammer, and U-Turn are still the most common moves for the Pokémon but Drum Beating has started to get the nod over Wood Hammer for greater survivability.
4. Tornadus
Whimsicott was actually the most popular Prankster Tailwind setter in Regulation G, but all signs point to Tornadus retaking its crown in Regulation I.
Not much has changed for Tornadus in terms of moves. It still runs a mostly standard set built around Bleakwind Storm and Tailwind, with some combination of Protect, Taunt, and a weather-changing move to fill the last two slots. The key change in Regulation I is how EV spreads that favor Speed and Special Attack are mostly gone in favor of bulky builds.
5. Ogerpon
The various Ogerpon forms add up to it being one of the most popular, most powerful, and overall best Regulation I Pokémon. As with Regulation G, Cornerstone and Hearthflame Ogerpon remain the most popular forms, with Wellspring making the occasional appearance.
One of the key differences between Regulation I and earlier formats is that Cornerstone Ogerpon is almost uniformly being used as a speedy attacker. On the flipside, Hearthflame and Wellspring Ogerpon are seeing use as either an offensive threat or a bulky Follow Me support.
Teal Mask Ogerpon is still on the outside looking in on relevance. While its vast move pool, Defiant ability, and Terastalization Speed boost should theoretically translate to some level of success, that just hasn’t materialized yet. It might wind up becoming an option in ladder play and best-of-ones, but don’t expect it to win any regionals.
6. Raging Bolt
Miraidon isn’t the only electric dragon Pokémon that stands among the best in Regulation I. Its lanky cousin remains a serious threat in restricted formats.
Like Tornadus, there’s a general shift toward building the Pokémon for bulk rather than offensive output in Regulation I, but not to such an extreme degree. The biggest change from Regulation G is that Electroweb is now a much more powerful move, due to the increased focus on speed control.