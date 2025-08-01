Mythical Pokémon Are Back in VGC for the First Time in 3 Years
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is seemingly getting one last major push from The Pokémon Company on the competitive front as Regulation J will introduce the ability to use Mythical Pokémon when team building. This will compound with the usage of two Restricted Pokémon, opening up even more strategies for VGC heading into the end of 2025.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Regulation J will introduce Mythical Pokémon into the official competitive format in two different waves, letting players use basically every Pokémon available in either game.
When Will Pokémon Scarlet and Violet VGC Regulation J Start?
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Regulation J will begin in two parts, depending on how you play the game. The first part will begin for Ranked Battle players in September, while official VGC events won’t adopt it until November.
The first Ranked Battle season featuring Regulation J officially begins on Sept. 1 for all Scarlet and Violet players. This means players will have access to Mythical Pokémon in online play from then until a new Regulation begins.
For VGC events, hosted offiically by The Pokémon Company or its partners, Regulation J won’t be adopted until November. The Pokémon World Championships in August, will continue to be played out using Regulation I, but at some point after that things will swap back to Regulation H again.
Regulation H will remove everyone’s ability to use Paradox and Legendary Pokémon in their team building, removing some of the strongest Pokémon in most metas and the entire Restricted Pokémon list.
All Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Regulation J Rules and Restricted Pokémon
With the start of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Regulation J, Mythical Pokémon will become usable in ranked online battles for the first time. This is a rarity for competitive Pokémon formats, with the last time it happened being in Sword and Shield’s Series 13 format, which was one of the final ones introduced for that game before Gen 9 released.
It is also important to note that Series 13 for Sword and Shield also didn’t have a Restricted list, so players got to build any team they wanted with no real limitations. As a result, Mythical Pokémon didn’t get to shine as much because they were overshadowed by Legendary Pokémon compositions more often than not.
Regulation J adds every Mythical Pokémon you can legally obtain in Scarlet and Violet to the Restricted Pokémon list, meaning players can select them alongside Legendary Pokémon to fill up to two slots on their team. Hopefully this will allow at least a few Mythical Pokémon to get some spotlight in interesting teams.
Here is a full list of the newly available Pokémon that will now be usable:
- Mew
- Jirachi
- Deoxys
- Phione
- Manaphy
- Darkrai
- Shaymin
- Arceus
- Keldeo
- Meloetta
- Diancie
- Hoopa (and Hoopa Unbound)
- Volcanion
- Magearna
- Zarude
- Pecharunt
The remaining rules such as time limits will remain identical from previous regulations barring any additional changes made by TPC.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet VGC Regulation J and Mythical Pokémon - Esports Impact
Just like with Sword and Shield, the introduction of Mythical Pokémon into the ranked battle modes likely signals the end of Scarlet and Violet’s hold on the official competitive battle format for the franchise.
Since we don’t have a release date for the next Pokémon game that will include VGC-compatible online battles, Regulation J might not be the end of competitive play for Scarlet and Violet. Sword and Shield had one more format after adding Mythical Pokémon that removed them again, though Gen 9 might not need to hold down the VGC fort for that much longer.
Once Regulation J is adopted fully in November, major VGC events will be preparing to start up for the 2025-26 circut. Depending on how things are handled using it, the chance of The Pokémon Company switching off of Scarlet and Violet for the circuit ending with the 2026 Pokémon World Championships drastically decreases, as we haven’t seen a major game change like that in the modern VGC era.
The thing to keep an eye on with that timing, however, is the release of Pokémon Champions. A recent set of leaks pointed to a January release date for the new battle simulator, which might be early enough to make some kind of shift or addition to the World Championship circuit for the next season depending on how the Play! Pokémon team wants to handle things.
At worst, we will see another year of Scarlet and Violet rotating between variations of formats like Regulation H, I and J, or potentially creating additional options. Pokémon Champions provides an interesting wrinkle to the upcoming future of VGC competition, but in the meantime, players can enjoy using Mythical Pokémon in their restricted team building.
Just at a glance, Arceus is going to be a massive threat just based on its versatility. God using Perish Song anyone? Magearna is also a potential threat, as it has the Soul-Heart ability that gives it a Special Attack boost any time a Pokémon on the field faints, including its own teammates. It also has access to Heart Swap to threaten opponents that are setting up.
This will also be the first time Pecharunt has ever been playable in a VGC format.