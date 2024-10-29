What time does Pokémon TCG Pocket release - All Time Zones
Pokémon TCG Pocket is finally here, or at least it will be soon. With new exclusive cards and a fresh way to play with other players, TCG Pocket will be a huge launch for The Pokémon Company and fans worldwide.
If you didn’t move to New Zealand for the soft launch, here are the exact times for Pokémon TCG Pocket’s release so you can plan ahead with your pre-registration.
What Time is Pokémon TCG Pocket Playable in My Region?
While Pokémon TCG Pocket’s release window is a bit confusing, largely since it has already been available for a month in New Zealand, it will become fully available for all players on Oct. 30.
The Pokémon Company has not stated a specific launch time for TCG Pocket yet outside of the general date, so we are going to use the previous NZ soft-launch time as a placeholder for now—8 a.m. CT in the United States.
Time Zone (Abreviated)
Launch Time
PDT
6am
CST
8am
EDT
9am
BRT
10am
BST
2pm
CEST
3pm
SAST
3pm
GST
5pm
KST
10pm
JST
10pm
AEDT
12am
How to Pre-Load Pokémon TCG Pocket
While you can’t exactly pre-load Pokémon TCG Pocket, you can pre-register for the game on your app store of choice. This will let your phone notify you when the game is officially out and automatically install it for you when it becomes available to do so.