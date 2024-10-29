Esports illustrated

What time does Pokémon TCG Pocket release - All Time Zones

Cale Michael

Pokémon TCG Pocket is finally here, or at least it will be soon. With new exclusive cards and a fresh way to play with other players, TCG Pocket will be a huge launch for The Pokémon Company and fans worldwide. 

If you didn’t move to New Zealand for the soft launch, here are the exact times for Pokémon TCG Pocket’s release so you can plan ahead with your pre-registration. 

What Time is Pokémon TCG Pocket Playable in My Region?

Pokémon TCG Pocket

While Pokémon TCG Pocket’s release window is a bit confusing, largely since it has already been available for a month in New Zealand, it will become fully available for all players on Oct. 30.

The Pokémon Company has not stated a specific launch time for TCG Pocket yet outside of the general date, so we are going to use the previous NZ soft-launch time as a placeholder for now—8 a.m. CT in the United States. 

Time Zone (Abreviated)

Launch Time

PDT

6am

CST

8am

EDT

9am

BRT

10am

BST

2pm

CEST

3pm

SAST

3pm

GST

5pm

KST

10pm

JST

10pm

AEDT

12am

How to Pre-Load Pokémon TCG Pocket

While you can’t exactly pre-load Pokémon TCG Pocket, you can pre-register for the game on your app store of choice. This will let your phone notify you when the game is officially out and automatically install it for you when it becomes available to do so.

