Wolfe Glick Reveals How He Won The Biggest Tournament Ever — Pokémon VGC EUIC 2025 Recap
Pokémon just hosted its largest tournament ever, at least on the video game side, with the 2025 European International Championships (EUIC.) It was historic for a few reasons, but mainly thanks to Wolfe Glick claiming yet another title.
From Feb. 21 to 23, Pokémon players from around the world and across different games gathered in London to compete at the 2025 EUIC. This included Pokémon Go, Pokémon UNITE, the Pokémon TCG, and the largest Pokémon VGC tournament in franchise history.
Throughout the event, the best players in the world clashed to prove themselves in one of the year’s first major tournaments. However, the storyline in the Masters division for VGC overtook the entire final day as one of the best players of all time faced a relative newcomer for the current title of EUIC Champion.
Wolfe Glick Makes Pokémon History Again With EUIC 2025 Title
Wolfe comes into every Pokémon event as a prohibitive favorite because of his position in the competitive community and the sheer number of achievements that have led him there. This includes 17 different major title victories, the most in Pokémon history, such as his 2016 World Championship title.
The 2025 EUIC would be his steepest climb ever, however, as the event is now listed as the single largest official Pokémon event in history, with a record 1,255 players in just the Masters division of the VGC. In total, the event had more than 6,000 competitors across its four games, making it the largest event for Go, UNITE, and the TCG too.
That means the competition was fierce right from the start, and top players would be facing off in every round, such as Wolfe having to beat reigning Pokémon VGC World Champion Luca Ceribelli, which he managed 2-1 on stream, to stay advanced on day two. Just to make it to the finals, he took down Matt Maynard, Theotime Massaut, and fellow Reigonal Champion Taran Birdee.
As for his opponent, Dylan “Dyl” Yeomans is a relatively new player that Liquipedia has only tracked on three events including EUIC this year. This is the 22-year-old’s second major event after finishing 33rd at the 2025 Birmingham Regional Championships in January, and they are the first player from the United Kingdom to reach the finals of an EUIC event since Scarlet and Violet was released.
Unfortunately for Wolfe, his ultimate victory hinged on the usage of Incineroar—his most hated, yet begrudgingly used meta-staple.That is because his usage of his favorite competitive Pokémon strategy, Perish Trap, was not going to be viable in the finals matchup.
Up to this point in the event, Wolfe had been playing mind games with his opponents because he always had the option to bring both Scream Tail and Gothitelle into any battle. That pairing allowed for Scream Tail to use Perish Song while Gothitelle’s Shadow Tag ability kept the opponent from switching out, leading to two KOs at the end of the third turn if Wolfe could manage the field properly and keep Gothitelle alive.
Dyl had the perfect counter on their team, however, bringing Single Strike Urshifu, a Dark-type that can hit through Protect and threaten Gothitelle with supereffective damage at all times. Wolfe even notes that he predicted Rapid Strike Urshifu was going to be more popular than its Dark-type counterpart during this event, which helped this version of his team immensely since Koraidon sets the sun up with its Orichalcum Pulse ability and Gothitelle is not threatened nearly as much by the Water-type.
As a result, with Single Strike Urshifu on the board, he was left playing with four of his six Pokémon while Dyl had access to five—excluding their Iron Treads since it was also not going to see usage against Wolfe’s team for matchup reasons.
Using Koraidon, Incineroar, Amoonguss, and Flutter Mane across all three games, Wolfe lost game one before putting on a master class in controlling the active battlefield through switches, redirection, and playing around his opponent’s Terastallization at every turn.
Game one ended up going to Dyl based on one decisive early play as Wolfe overextended when in a Pokémon lead, misplaying because his Flutter Mane did not have its Focus Sash thanks to an early U-Turn and leaving his Koraidon weakened at low HP as his last offensive threat.
Wolfe took the knowledge of his previous mistake to heart for game two, focusing on proper positioning to get Dyl’s team into HP ranges that would allow Koraidon and Flutter Mane to close things out in the end with a few key predictions against Dyl’s Iron Hands. With things even at 1-1, the title came down to whether Wolfe could maintain his momentum as Dyl swapped their leads around again.
The tournament actually came down to a single play late in game three where Wolfe had to decide whether to Protect his Incineroar or move ahead to secure a KO on Dyl’s Miraidon. In one moment, you could see Wolfe realize he had likely secured the win as he popped off mid-set when Dyl’s Miraidon KO’d his Flutter Mane rather than attacking Incineroar.
“Psychic comes out [from Farigiraf] here and it’s gonna do over 50 health to Flutter Mane, so it’s easily a two-shot and it gets the Special Defense drop. And, I’m like ‘I lost…’” Wolfe said in a YouTube video reacting to his win. “Then they go for Electro Drift [with Miraidon], and I’m like, ‘who is it targeting’ because it’s [Incineroar] I lose. It’s Flutter Mane, and I actually pop off mid-battle… I don’t normally do that, but I was very stressed, and I think it just manifested because I know in this moment that I have won the tournament.”
This event was Wolfe’s first time making it to the finals of an International-level tournament since 2019, where that year’s North American International Championships. It was also his third time winning the “largest Pokémon tournament in history,” trumping his previous holds on that claim from the 2024 Charlotte Regionals.
In total, Wolfe has now won 10 regional events, three international championships, and the 2016 World Championship—making him the most decorated player in competitive Pokémon history. If you want a full break down of the finals matchup, Wolfe has uploaded a rare public reaction to the series on YouTube instead of his Patreon that goes deep into his decision-making at every turn.
This event was also technically Wolfe’s second event competing under the M80 banner following the organization’s acquisition of beastcoast in December. No mention of his win has been shared on the team’s social media, he is not listed on the org’s Pokémon roster on its official website, and he does not have the team mentioned at all on his own socials, however.
Now that he has won yet another title, Wolfe is already back to making content, surprising the community when he revealed he was the winner of the Pokémon VGC Global Challenge that ran at the start of the month. However, he won’t be getting the associated Championship Points because he was playing on an alternate account to remain anonymous to his competitors.
He won that 10,000-player online event with a 90 percent win rate and used a similar team to the one he would take to EUIC, likely using it as some high-level practice when ironing out any kinks in his chosen strategy.
2025 Pokémon Europe International Championships - Pokémon Usage
2025 Pokémon EUIC - Most Used Pokémon Day 1
Top 12 Unrestricted
Pokémon
Usage
Pokémon
Usage
Urshifu (Rapid Strike)
55.3%
Flutter Mane
22.1%
Incineroar
30%
Chien-Pao
21.4%
Amoongus
27.8%
Farigiraf
19.4%
Ogerpon (Hearthflame)
27.7%
Landorus (Incarnate)
18.5%
Rillaboom
26.3%
Whimsicott
17.8%
Raging Bolt
26.1%
Chi-Yu
16.9%
Top 8 Restricted
Pokémon
Usage
Pokémon
Usage
Calyrex (Shadow Rider)
19.4%
Terapagos
8%
Miraidon
17.4%
Kyogre
7.9%
Calyrex (Ice Rider)
16.5%
Koraidon
5.5%
Zamazenta
13.8%
Groudon
3.8%
2025 Pokémon EUIC - Most Used Pokémon Day 2
Top 12 Unrestricted
Pokémon
Usage
Pokémon
Usage
Urshifu (Rapid Strike)
52.9%
Ogerpon (Hearthflame)
22.4%
Amoongus
40%
Chien-Pao
21.2%
Raging Bolt
37.6%
Landorus (Incarnate)
21.2%
Incineroar
32.9%
Chi-Yu
21%
Flutter Mane
25.9%
Ogerpon (Cornerstone)
14.1%
Rillaboom
24.7%
Whimsicott
14.1%
Top 8 Restricted
Pokémon
Usage
Pokémon
Usage
Calyrex (Ice Rider)
24.7%
Calyrex (Shadow Rider)
9.4%
Kyogre
12.9%
Miraidon
8.2%
Zamazenta
11.8%
Koraidon
7.1%
Terapagos
10.6%
Groudon
5.9%