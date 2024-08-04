How to Join the Pokémon Worlds Fantasy Team Contest
The Pokémon World Championship is coming soon, bringing the best-of-the-best TCG, VGC, GO, and UNITE players to Hawaii. But even if you're not going to watch the action in-person, there's plenty to keep fans engaged from home this year. This includes the Fantasy Team contest.
Worlds is coming to Honolulu, Hawaii on August 16-18. During this weekend, you can watch streamed matches for all included Pokémon games. Check out the full schedule here. These matches will include skilled and insightful commentary from experts that will allow you to keep on top of the action as it unfolds. But this year, there's also an added incentive to really pay close attention to the meta for each game.
What Is the Fantasy Team Contest For Worlds?
The Fantasy Team contest has trainers picking teams of six Pokémon they believe will place the most at Worlds in TCG and VGC. The six 'mon of your choosing should be based on the the meta rosters in TCG and VGC.
You can then follow a leaderboard as the weekend progresses, seeing whose six Pokémon have been the most successful at Worlds. If yours is the most accurate, you'll win some exciting prizes.
Fantasy Team Contest Prizes
Fantasy Team has fans competing against each other to have the most successful team, meaning you predicted the most top placing decks and rosters.
Grand Prize
First place in both categories will receive a jumbo Arcanine Poke Plush, a Worlds Pikachu promo card, a TCG: Scarlet & Violet - Stellar Crown booster display box, and a Lazy Summer Spheal beach ball. The Arcanine is valued at $500.
Top 100 Placements
The top 100 in both TCG and VGC will get the Pikachu promo card, Stellar Crown booster display box, and Lazy Summer Spheal beach ball.
Early Entrants
If you are one of the first 10,000 registrants in the US or one of the first 2,000 from Canada, you will receive a code that gets you 10% off your next Pokémon Center purchase. This can be used until August 31, 2024.
How to Enter the Fantasy Team Contest For Worlds
Here is how to to participate in the Fantasy Team contest:
- Register by logging into your Pokémon Trainer Club (PTC) account and agree to the terms and conditions
- Choose the Pokémon cards you want on your TCG Fantasy Team or the Pokémon you want on your VGC Fantasy Team (you can have a team for both)
- Check your standings and see if you are on the leaderboard, which reflects which selections appeared in the Top 8 teams the most
- Receive your prizes! They will be mailed in September 2024 to the address on your PTC account