Big Pokémon News Coming at Worlds Closing Ceremony
Pokémon fans may be hearing some big game news on Sunday, giving trainers hope that there will be details about Gen X or Pokémon Legends: Z-A.
During the Pokémon World Championships opening ceremony, Pokémon CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara teased some big news on Sunday. He concluded the ceremony with: "I will see you again at the closing ceremony on Sunday evening to share some special news for our Pokémon games."
For now, trainers will have to watch two days of competition in TCG, VGC, GO, and UNITE. The top Pokémon players in the world are going to be in intense three-day tournaments for a chance at a big prize pool and the title of World Champion. But after the tournaments wrap up, there's more excitement in store.
What Games Will Be Revealed at the Pokémon World Championships?
While Ishihara announced that game news is on the way, nobody is quite sure what these games will be. Will it be DLC for existing games or maybe more information about upcoming titles?
Firstly, there will probably be news about Pokémon TCG Pocket. This is a more casual version of the card game featuring interactive card art and a focus on collecting. It was announced earlier that Pocket will have a demo area at Worlds and the team will hopefully give worldwide viewers more details about the gameplay come Sunday.
Other possible games could include further details about the still mysterious and highly anticipated Pokémon Legends: Z-A. So far, all we have is a very short and vague trailer that left trainers wondering what the gameplay and story even is. There have been a lot of possible leaks since, but Pokémon fans are anxiously awaiting official news about the game, including a release date.
A third possibility is what could happen with the next mainline game, Generation X. The Pokémon Company has yet to give any information about this game at all. It'd be exciting if Worlds even included a teaser, but fans are skeptical that this will happen.