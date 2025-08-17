Pokémon World Championships 2025 - All Winners, Results for VGC, TGC, Go
The 2025 Pokémon World Championships marks the end of another year of competitive Pokémon play, with the top players gathering to compete one last time in hopes earning the actual Champion title.
For an entire weekend, the top players across the Pokémon Trading Card Game, Pokémon Video Game, Pokémon Go, and Pokémon UNITE battled it out on the franchise’s biggest stage in Anaheim, California. Not only that, but it was also the largest iteration of the Pokémon World Championships ever, with early estimates indicating that attendance was nearly double the number of unique badge holders compared to the 2024 Pokémon World Championships.
That size was reflected on the showfloor of the Anaheim Convention Center, where players and fans alike had the opportunity to do much more than just compete. Whether you wanted to shop at the Pokémon Center, browse the official museums or trade Pokémon cards and pins, The Pokémon Company has continued to expand the casual offerings at the World Championships.
This year, those offerings also included the first chance to try out Pokémon Legends: Z-A via a special demo, which Esports on SI played early.
If you were busy looking for cards to collect or missed some of the matches while tuning in from home from Aug. 15 to 17, here is a full recap of the 2025 Pokémon World Championships across every featured game.
Pokémon World Championships 2025 - Pokémon UNITE Results
Placement
Player
Prize
First
Peru UNITE
$100,000
Second
ZETA Division
$70,000
Third
Luminosity Gaming
$50,000
Fourth
Santos Laguna
$50,000
After a somewhat slow start, Peru UNITE managed to dominate Pokémon UNITE and the 2025 World Championships, defeating both Luminosity Gaming and ZETA Division to take home a major with for the Latin America region.
Pokémon World Championships 2025 - Pokémon Go Results
Placement
Player
Prize
First
Beelzeboy
$20,000
Second
P4T0M4N
$15,000
Third
LNDsRargef
$13,000
Fourth
LNDsKourlash
$12,000
After coming extremely close to winning it all at the 2024 Pokémon World Championships, Ved "Beelzeboy" Bamb is bringing the trophy and title home to India after perennial Pokémon Go powerhouse Leo "P4T0M4N" Marín in the grand finals.
Pokémon World Championships 2025 - Pokémon TCG Results
Pokémon TCG Results will be added as the Juniors, Seniors, and Masters divisions conclude their final matches.
Pokémon World Championships 2025 - TCG Juniors
Placement
Player
First
Yuya Okita
Second
Jose Cruz Galindo Resendiz
Pokémon World Championships 2025 - TCG Seniors
Placement
Player
Prize
First
TBD
$50,000
Second
TBD
$30,000
Third
Riku Nishihashi
$20,000
Pokémon World Championships 2025 - TCG Masters
Placement
Player
Prize
First
TBD
$50,000
Second
TBD
$30,000
Third
Shizuki Nakagawa
$20,000
Pokémon World Championships 2025 - Pokémon VGC Results
Pokémon World Championships 2025 - VGC Juniors
Placement
Player
First
TBD
Second
TBD
Third
TBD
Pokémon World Championships 2025 - VGC Seniors
Placement
Player
Prize
First
TBD
$30,000
Second
TBD
$20,000
Third
TBD
$15,000
Pokémon World Championships 2025 - VGC Masters
Placement
Player
Prize
First
TBD
$30,000
Second
TBD
$20,000
Third
Montana Mott
$15,000