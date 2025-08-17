Esports illustrated

Pokémon World Championships 2025 - All Winners, Results for VGC, TGC, Go

Pokemon UNITE in the Pokemon World Championships 2025 Arena
Pokemon UNITE in the Pokemon World Championships 2025 Arena / Photo via The Pokemon Company on Twitter

The 2025 Pokémon World Championships marks the end of another year of competitive Pokémon play, with the top players gathering to compete one last time in hopes earning the actual Champion title. 

For an entire weekend, the top players across the Pokémon Trading Card Game, Pokémon Video Game, Pokémon Go, and Pokémon UNITE battled it out on the franchise’s biggest stage in Anaheim, California. Not only that, but it was also the largest iteration of the Pokémon World Championships ever, with early estimates indicating that attendance was nearly double the number of unique badge holders compared to the 2024 Pokémon World Championships. 

That size was reflected on the showfloor of the Anaheim Convention Center, where players and fans alike had the opportunity to do much more than just compete. Whether you wanted to shop at the Pokémon Center, browse the official museums or trade Pokémon cards and pins, The Pokémon Company has continued to expand the casual offerings at the World Championships. 

This year, those offerings also included the first chance to try out Pokémon Legends: Z-A via a special demo, which Esports on SI played early

If you were busy looking for cards to collect or missed some of the matches while tuning in from home from Aug. 15 to 17, here is a full recap of the 2025 Pokémon World Championships across every featured game. 

Pokémon World Championships 2025 - Pokémon UNITE Results

Placement

Player

Prize

First

Peru UNITE

$100,000

Second

ZETA Division

$70,000

Third

Luminosity Gaming

$50,000

Fourth

Santos Laguna

$50,000

After a somewhat slow start, Peru UNITE managed to dominate Pokémon UNITE and the 2025 World Championships, defeating both Luminosity Gaming and ZETA Division to take home a major with for the Latin America region.

Pokémon World Championships 2025 - Pokémon Go Results

Placement

Player

Prize

First

Beelzeboy

$20,000

Second

P4T0M4N

$15,000

Third

LNDsRargef

$13,000

Fourth

LNDsKourlash

$12,000

After coming extremely close to winning it all at the 2024 Pokémon World Championships, Ved "Beelzeboy" Bamb is bringing the trophy and title home to India after perennial Pokémon Go powerhouse Leo "P4T0M4N" Marín in the grand finals. 

Pokémon World Championships 2025 - Pokémon TCG Results

Pokémon TCG Results will be added as the Juniors, Seniors, and Masters divisions conclude their final matches. 

Pokémon World Championships 2025 - TCG Juniors

Placement

Player

First

Yuya Okita

Second

Jose Cruz Galindo Resendiz

Pokémon World Championships 2025 - TCG Seniors

Placement

Player

Prize

First

TBD

$50,000

Second

TBD

$30,000

Third

Riku Nishihashi
Joseph Bjerg

$20,000

Pokémon World Championships 2025 - TCG Masters

Placement

Player

Prize

First

TBD

$50,000

Second

TBD

$30,000

Third

Shizuki Nakagawa
Junya Tanaka

$20,000

Pokémon World Championships 2025 - Pokémon VGC Results

Pokémon World Championships 2025 - VGC Juniors

Placement

Player

First

TBD

Second

TBD

Third

TBD

Pokémon World Championships 2025 - VGC Seniors

Placement

Player

Prize

First

TBD

$30,000

Second

TBD

$20,000

Third

TBD

$15,000

Pokémon World Championships 2025 - VGC Masters

Placement

Player

Prize

First

TBD

$30,000

Second

TBD

$20,000

Third

Montana Mott
Hirofumi Kimura

$15,000

