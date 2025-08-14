Your Pokémon World Championships 2025 Viewing Guide: Streams, Schedule, Twitch Drops
Live from Anaheim, California, it is once again time for the best Pokémon players in the world to challenge each other for the title of Pokémon World Champion.
With brackets spread across different Pokémon IP, three video games and the card game, the 2025 Pokémon World Championships will crown four different champions. On top of seeing the best players in the world battle for an entire weekend, you can also expect a few announcements about the future of certain Pokémon games too.
Regardless of whether you are attending in person or watching from home, here is a guide to the 2025 Pokémon World Championships, including a full event schedule, where to watch and other details.
Pokémon World Championships 2025 - All Games and Details
As the culmination of the 2025 Play! Pokémon competitive season, this year’s Pokémon World Championships will feature the same four titles that were played throughout the circuit. That means you will see the top players across the Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG,) Pokémon VGC, Pokémon Go and Pokémon UNITE.
Every game will feature its own bracket and broadcast, with unique commentators and other content tied to the title being played on stream.
Where to Watch the 2025 Pokémon World Championships
The 2025 Pokémon World Championships will be streamed live on Twitch and YouTube, with the location of the stream being dependent on the game.
- All Broadcasts: Main Pokémon YouTube and the official Pokémon website multi-stream.
- Pokémon UNITE: Pokémon UNITE Twitch channel
- Pokémon Go: Pokémon Go Twitch channel
- Pokémon TCG: Pokémon TCG Twitch channel
- Pokémon VGC: Only on the main Pokémon channels
- Championship Sunday: All finals streamed on main Pokémon channels
In addition to the main streams, the Victory Road team will be hosting an official side broadcast for the Pokémon VGC event, featuring matches not shown on the main stream. This will all be streamed on the Victory Road Twitch channel and feature its own commentary team.
This is a huge addition to the broadcast schedule, as many amazing matches aren’t streamed during larger Pokémon events due to the sheer number of games and limited time available on the main stream. Victory Road has plenty of experience running high-level Pokémon VGC broadcasts, and this first-of-its-kind stream, in the Pokémon world at least, is hopefully the start of something more for future Pokémon events.
Many players and content creators not attending the 2025 Pokémon World Championships will also be co-streaming the event on Twitch and YouTube.
Pokémon World Championships 2025 - Full Stream Schedule
Outside of Aug. 17, every day of the Pokémon World Championships 2025 will see all four games starting their brackets at the same time. Here is a full schedule of the main event schedule for the event, with all times featured in Pacific Time.
Aug. 15
- Event opens at 8am PT
- Opening Ceremony at 9am PT
- Pokémon UNITE: Group Stage begins at 9:30am PT
- Pokémon Go: Bracket Play (through top 32) begins at 9:30am PT
- Pokémon TCG: Day One for Swiss play begins for all three divisions at 9:30am PT
- Pokémon VGC: Day One Swiss Play for Masters begins at 9:30am PT, Junior and Senior Divisions begin at 11:30am PT
Aug. 16
- Event opens at 8am PT
- Pokémon UNITE: Bracket Stage begins at 9am PT
- Pokémon Go: Bracket Play (through top three) begins at 9am PT
- Pokémon TCG: Day Two for Swiss play begins at 9am PT, top cut begins between 1 and 2pm PT
- Pokémon VGC: Day Two for Swiss begins at 9am PT, top cut begins between 12 and 1:30pm PT.
Aug. 17
- Event opens at 8am PT
- Pokémon UNITE: Finals begin at 9am PT
- Pokémon Go: Finals begin at 10:30am PT
- Pokémon TCG: Finals begin at 12:30pm PT
- Pokémon VGC: Finals begin at 4pm PT
- Closing Ceremony begins at 7pm PT (or after VGC awards are handed out.)
Pokémon World Championships 2025 - All Promo Codes and Activations
Most Pokémon games will include some kind of activation for the 2025 World Championships. This ranges from new promo codes you can enter in-game, special bonuses for making purchases or Twitch Drop campaigns to encourage more players to watch the streams.
Pokémon UNITE World Championships 2025 Twitch Drops
Day one and two drops:
- Watch 30 minutes: Murkrow Platinum Emblem and one Rental License Select Box
- Watch 60 minutes: Random Jersey Cosmetic Box
Day three drops:
- Watch 10 minutes: 500 Aeos Coins and one Rental License Select Box
- Watch 30 minutes: Murkrow Platinum Emblem and an Event Gift Box
Pokémon Go World Championships 2025 Twitch Drops
During each day of the Pokémon World Championships 2025, the Pokémon Go team will drop a special live stream code during the event broadcast. These promo codes can be redeemed for exclusive rewards, such as bonus encounters and items.
Day One Redeems: World Champion
- Skarmory encounter, one Elite Charged TM, and other bonuses.
Day Two Redeems: Team Building Great League
- Access to exclusive Timed Research where you can select reward encounters in the following order:
- Option One (pick one): Lapras, Sableye, and Lileep
- Option Two (pick one): Squirtle, Stunfisk, and Inkay
- Option Three (pick one): Sentret, Paldean Wooper, and Wimpod
- Bonuses: 8,500 Stardust and more
If you watch an official Pokémon Go co-streamer’s broadcast of the event during the event, you can receive another piece of Timed Research that will include bonuses like an encounter with Pikachu wearing a varsity jacket. Players who redeem this research will have a higher chance of their Buddies bringing them a Torn Ticket or Cactus Fruit souvenir until Aug. 31.