Pokémon TCG Pocket: How to Craft Cards
Pokémon TCG Pocket took plenty of cues from other popular card simulators, including the different ways it lets you collect cards. And, if you are missing specific cards for your collection or deck, the game will let you craft exactly what you need.
While you open Booster Packs in Pokémon TCG Pocket, you are collecting cards and earning a resource you can use to craft any card you want once you have enough of it. However, there are a few things you need to know about how to craft cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket before you get started.
How to Craft Any Card in Pokémon TCG Pocket
When you open any Booster Pack in Pokémon TCG Pocket, you will receive Pack Points for that pack’s expansion. When you have enough Pack Points you can exchange them to craft any card you want from that expansion—though the cost of each card varies based on rarity.
If you want to craft a card, click on the Booster Pack you want and open up the Pack Points menu in the bottom right. From there, you can scroll through the entire expansion card list, select the card you want to craft, and exchange your Pack Points to add a copy of that card to your collection permanently.
You can only use Pack Points on their corresponding expansions. For example, if you have 500 Genetic Apex Pack Points, you can only use them to craft cards from Genetic Apex.
How Much Does Crafting Cost in Pokémon TCG Pocket?
Depending on the rarity or type of card you are trying to craft in Pokémon TCG Pocket, the Pack Point cost will increase. At max, it looks like some cards will cost 500 Pack Points.
Based on Genetic Apex’s card listing, the following costs are associated with specific card types in TCG Pocket:
- Basic Pokémon - 35 Pack Points
- Stage 1 Pokémon - 70 Pack Points
- Stage 2 Pokémon - 150 Pack Points
- Pokémon ex - 500 Pack Points
- Item Cards - 35 Pack Points
- Supporter Cards - 70 Pack Points
- Illustration Rare Pokémon - 400 Pack Points
- Full Art Pokémon ex and Supporter Cards - 1,250 Pack Points
- Immersive Art Cards - 1,500 Pack Points
- Gold Crown Cards - 2,500 Pack Points
You can only have 2,500 Pack Points stored up for an expansion at once, so make sure you use your points before opening more packs if you are maxed out!
Are There Cards You Can’t Craft in Pokémon TCG Pocket?
You can craft any card that is available in a Booster Pack, but there are some cards you can’t craft at all in Pokémon TCG Pocket.
Most uncraftable cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket are either promo cards available in the shop, Premium Pass exclusive cards, or cards you earn by completing Missions and achievements.