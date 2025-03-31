F1 25 Release Guide - Early Access, Platforms, New Features
The wait is one step closer to being over for racing fans, as F1 25 has released more details about the game.
On Wednesday, the official reveal trailer was released featuring Lewis Hamilton as the cover athlete. Details of the game were also released, including the release date and new features.
Here's all the details to the new game:
F1 25 Release Date
Racers won't have to wait too long as the game is scheduled to be released on May 30. The game will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and for the PC.
Pre-Order Bonuses for F1 25
Pre-orders for the team are available, allowing gamers to gain early access three days before the wide release. Perks include Hamilton-related content and the upcoming F1 movie, as well as a selection of season liveries for use in F1 24 Time Trial mode.
The full list of rewards for each edition of the game includes:
Iconic Edition
- Early Access starting on May 27
- F1 75 Celebration Pack
- F1 The Movie - Chapter Scenarios
- F1 World Bumper Pack
- 18,000 Pit Coin
- Lewis Hamilton Iconic Pack
- APXGP Team Pack
- F3 Driver Icons
- Collection of 2025 liveries for F1 24 Time Trial Mode
- Lewis Hamilton "King of Silverstone" F1 World Event in F1 24
- F1 TV Pro 1 Month Subscription (U.S. Only)
- EA App, Steam, and Epic Games Pricing: $79.99 (good until release day on May 30)
- PlayStation 5 & Xbox Series Pricing: $89.99
Standard Edition
- F1 75 Celebration Pack
- F1 25 Starter Pack
- 5,000 PitCoin
- EA App, Steam, and Epic Games Pricing: $59.99 (good until release day on May 30)
- PlayStation 5 & Xbox Series Pricing: $69.99
New Features to F1 25
It's another year of the Braking Point game mode. The story mode follows Callie Mayer, Aiden Jackson, Devon Butler, and the Konnersport team as they face struggles throughout the season in their quest to win it all. Decisions made in this mode could have consequences throughout the story.
While specific details have not been released, My Team has undergone its most significant overhaul of the mode in five years. Gamers will have more control of what happens to their teams on and off the track.
The circuits are getting an upgrade with new technologies to improve the tracks. Through EGO engine and LIDAR technology, F1 25 courses are more realistic to how they are in real life.
Esports Impact
Currently, the F1 Sim Racing World Championship is concluding on Thursday. The event consists of three parts, with the first taking place in Sweden in January over three days from the 14 through the 16. Last month, part two of the event took place from February 11 to 13. The third event takes place from March 25 to 27.
These consist of four rounds throughout the three days of each event. 10 teams face off on the track with each team having three drivers participating for the chance to win $750,000.
