The 10 Fastest Cars in Forza Horizon 5 on Playstation 5, Ranked
PlayStation 5 owners were treated with the release of one of the most beloved racing games of all time in Forza Horizon 5.
The game was released on Tuesday after being on Xbox and PC since 2021. Some key game modes include the open world concept, which is rare in a racing game, and the number of expansion packs it has, with Hot Wheels and Rally Adventure. Forza Horizon 5 gives gamers plenty to play for hours as they navigate through the streets and roads of Mexico to complete tasks and races.
So when selecting a vehicle to drive, which ones will hit the top speeds and blow the competition away? Here's the rankings of the fastest cars in Forza Horizon 5 to drive:
Top 10 Fastest Cars in Forza Horizon 5
1. Koenigsegg Jesko
Very few cars in Forza Horizon 5 can reach over 300 miles per hour, and the Koenigsegg Jesko is one of them. The vehicle, without any modifications, can hit between 300 and 308 miles per hour. It's rare to find any car that can hit that speed in the game, but anyone playing Forza Horizon 5 will experience that tenfold.
2. Hennessey Venom F5
The Hennessey Venom F5 is another vehicle that can reach over 300 miles per hour. Some consider it the fastest car, as it can reach as high as 308 miles per hour, but that would require some toning. This is still a special vehicle that hits the max speeds of about 300 miles per hour to still leave other cars in the dust.
3. Rimac Nevera
Rimac Nevera is a popular car and is most talked about as one of the best overall vehicles in the game. With solid handling, this car can reach speeds of as high as 294 miles per hour. While it will just miss the mark of 300 miles per hour, it is still as fast as it gets in the game.
4. Koenigsegg Agera RS
There will be a trend with Koenigsegg having multiple cars on this ranking, as the fastest vehicles with the Agera RS as part of the brand. This car can hit speeds as high as 280 miles per hour. There is quite a separation between the Koenigsegg Agera RS compared to the top three, but it still has all the capabilities to win races.
5. Koenigsegg One
Another Koenigsegg vehicle is on the list, but the One is different from the others. It is well known for having one of the highest power-to-weight ratios in history, with 1,360 PS (1,341 hp) to 1,360 kg (2,998 lbs). The Koenigsegg One can hit up to 273 miles per hour, which still makes it an effective vehicle on the road.
6. Hennessey Venom GT
Hennessey is back on the list, this time with the Venom GT model entering the top 10. The Hennessey Venom GT can reach speeds of up to 270 miles per hour and has a similar power-to-weight ratio to the Koenigsegg One. That combination of power and speed makes the vehicle worth driving.
7. Bugatti Chiron
The Bugatti Chiron is another vehicle that will easily reach around 270 miles per hour. Special editions could see this car reach over 300 miles per hour, as it has a nice combination of speed and luxury. This car can go neck to neck with the Hennessey Venom GT and might, at times, beat it, depending on the conditions.
8. Bugatti Veyron
Bugatti has gone back-to-back on this list, and the Veyron is landing in the top 10. This super sports car is on par with what the Chiron can do, as it can also hit around 270 miles per hour. The once fastest car in the world has been lapped by a few vehicles, but can still show off the speed at high rates.
9. McLaren Speedtail
The McLaren Speedtail combines speed and aerodynamics with its exterior and driving style. This vehicle can reach speeds between 250 and 265 miles per hour. It is a fun car to drive because it can reach speeds of about 190 miles per hour in roughly 13 seconds, making it easy for the vehicle to get off to a fast start.
10. Bugatti Divo
Bugatti barely gets a third vehicle to get into the top 10 with the beautiful, but equally fast Divo. This car can hit almost 240 miles per hour as the exterior helps give it a different feel from the Chiron. It may not reach the speeds of the others, but it can reach 60 miles per hour in 2.4 seconds, which is impressive.
Esports Impact
Understanding which vehicles are the fastest will help in those multiplayer races to see which ones will get you across the finish line first. It is equally important to know which ones handle better than others, as speed is half the battle, but being unable to make sharp turns could cost gamers a race. Find vehicles with a good combination of speed, brakes, and control that will lead to wins.