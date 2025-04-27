Beginner's Guide for New Forza Horizon 5 Racers on PlayStation 5
On April 29, racing fans on PlayStation 5 will finally get to experience the roads of Mexico in Forza Horizon 5.
The game was released in 2021 on Xbox, Windows, and Steam, and it has seen its fair share of expansion packs and vehicle additions over the last four years. PlayStation 5 owners will have the chance to pick up the game, as there are three different pre-order bundles to choose from before its release date.
For those who have never played the game, here's a guide into what to expect with the game with key features, gameplay, and more.
PlayStation 5 Owners' Guide to Forza Horizon 5
Microsoft Account Requirements
PlayStation players must get a Microsoft account when they buy the game. The game goes more into detail as it says, "In addition to a PSN account, you’ll need to link to a Microsoft account in order to play Forza Horizon 5 on PS5. This process begins the first time you start up the game on your console."
When the game is first booted up, gamers will be asked to log into their Microsoft accounts and link it to their PlayStation account. This can be unlinked later if the gamer wants to.
Crossplay Inclusion
The good news is that Crossplay will be included in the game. Gamers on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Windows, or Steam will be able to race against each other on the roads of Mexico.
The bad news is that gamers cannot cross-save on the consoles. Whatever gamers save on the PlayStation 5 will stay there only, and vice versa for all the other consoles. However, you can download tracks and cars from various online platforms.
Expansion Game Modes
Two different expansions are in Forza Horizon 5 that gamers can look forward to playing. Over the last couple of years, Rally Adventure and Hot Wheels have been added to the game for racers to enjoy outside of the campaign mode.
Hot Wheels is a unique expansion pack that puts drivers in the world of Hot Wheels with wild track designs to drive on. Gamers can go into the Eventlab to create their tracks from about 80 pieces to build for themselves or others to test the roads. The loops and heights of the tracks are unlike any other track used in the game.
The following vehicles can be earned by completing challenges within the Hot Wheels expansion:
- 2021 Hennessey Venom F5
- 2020 SIERRA Cars #23 Yokohama ALPHA
- 2019 Brabham BT62
- 2018 Chevrolet Hot Wheels COPO Camaro
- 2018 SUBARU WRX STI ARX Supercar
- 2013 Hot Wheels Baja Bone Shaker
- 2012 Hot Wheels Bad to the Blade
- 2006 Mosler MT900 GT3
- 2000 Hot Wheels Deora II
- 1993 Schuppan 962CR
Rally Adventure was the second expansion pack added to the game, and it has a kit that gamers can use to build their tracks. While the roads might look similar to what the game has shown, and there are fewer roads to drive on in the expansion, Rally Adventure has some of the longest roads with turns not seen in the game prior.
The following vehicles can be used in the Rally Adventure expansion:
- 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum
- 2022 Alumicraft #6165 Trick Truck
- 2021 Alumicraft #122 Class 1 Buggy
- 2021 Polaris RZR Pro XP Factory Racing Limited Edition
- 2021 RJ Anderson #37 Polaris RZR Pro 4 Truck
- 2020 Jimco #179 Hammerhead Class 1
- 2019 Casey Currie Motorsports #4402 Ultra 4 'Trophy Jeep’
- 2019 Jimco #240 Fastball Racing Spec Trophy Truck
- 2001 Ford #4 Ford Focus RS
- 1986 Audi #2 Audi Sport Quattro S1 (also available as a Festival Playlist reward car)
- 1973 Hoonigan Volkswagen Baja Beetle Class 5/1600 'Scumbug’
Leveling Up Cars
The cars can be upgraded and leveled up in two different ways: with CR, currency, XP, or experience points.
Players will collect XP as they are in the races. Good, sharp turns and performance will help drivers collect experience points to be used after the race to improve the ratings on cars they own.
CR is the money collected after a race. There will be other moments outside of a race where players can earn more money to upgrade their vehicles.
Settings
In the game, there's eight main settings gamers will have to review before hitting the roads and driving. Here are the most important ones:
- Drivatar Difficulty
- Driving Assists Preset
- Braking
- Steering
- Traction Control
- Stability Control
- Shifting
- Driving Line
These will determine how much help you will need when driving the car. For anyone new to driving games, it's recommended that settings like "shifting" be manual and "steering" be automatic. Once you get the feel for the game, it's okay to challenge yourself more with more demanding settings and have more control of the vehicle.
Open World Game
This is very different from most racing games, as Forza Horizon 5 is an open-world game that allows you to do whatever tasks you want first. The open-world map gives racers different challenges to compete in as part of the Horizon Festival. The festival combines music and vehicles and offers different activities for the opportunity to win the Horizon champion.
Performance and Quality Modes
The game will feature two graphic modes: performance and quality. Performance has 60 frames per second, which is more focused on the feel of driving the cars versus the area's look. Quality has 30 frames per second and is designed to focus on the meticulous details of the environment.
Esports Impact
Crossplay opportunities in the game will improve the online multiplayer experience. The ability to be able to use customized cars and tracks from all consoles is a massive plus that will make participating in races that much more fun. The question will be how much new content will be added in the game, and whether there will be opportunities for racers to get involved in new challenges and tournaments against the rest of the world.
Forza Horizon 5 releases on PlayStation 5 on April 29.