Cars With the Best Handling in Forza Horizon 5 on PlayStation 5
PlayStation 5 gamers have been enjoying the roads of Mexico in Forza Horizon 5.
The game has reached critical acclaim, which is no surprise, as it was the same when it came out on Xbox and PC several years back. Hundreds of different vehicles gamers have been able to enjoy selecting from on the PlayStation. The biggest challenge is making sure to pick the right one.
It's easy to go for the fastest cars in the game, but racers need to be able to handle the vehicle and brake at the right moments. Not having those aspects in the car can make or break a race.
So which vehicles are the best handling ones to select in Forza Horizon 5? Here's a list of the top 10:
Top 10 Best Handling Vehicles in Forza Horizon 5
1. Porsche 918 Spyder
The Porsche 918 Spyder's rare combination of speed and handling makes it one of the best cars to drive in the game. This vehicle can go 240 miles per hour and has exceptional braking. It's the perfect vehicle to race on roads with wacky turns that test the car's brakes.
2. Lamborghini Sesto Elemento
Here's another vehicle with an outstanding balance, but how much the car weighs has more to do with why it is the perfect car to handle. The Lamborghini Sesto Elemento can drive as fast as 210 miles per hour, but it only weighs 2,202 pounds. That's a massive advantage for any racer to handle challenging turns easily.
3. Rimac Nevera
The reality is that the Rimac Nevera is most known for being one of the fastest cars in the game, but it also handles well. It can easily hit 260 miles per hour, and the highlight is how fast the acceleration is when it's coming off braking on turns. There will be no problems winning any race using Rimac Nevera as it could be the best overall car in Forza Horizon 5.
4. Ferrari 599XX Evolution
Imagine hitting 270 miles per hour and having near-perfect braking and handling. That's exactly what gamers get with the Ferrari 599XX Evolution, as this speedy vehicle is a solid choice for off-road races. The car's top-notch aerodynamics will make handling it easier on more challenging tracks.
5. Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro
The Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro will not win gamers' races based on speed, but its ability to brake and cruise through turns will give it a leg up on the competition. This vehicle is just under 3,000 pounds, which makes it a bit lighter than other cars. It has perfect braking for any courses with multiple turns.
6. Brabham BT62
At 2,349 pounds, the Brabham BT62 is a light vehicle with great acceleration from the start. It can reach top speeds of 270 miles per hour and, compared to other cars, has perfect braking and handling. Gamers who get the Hot Wheels expansion pack will have fun driving around in this vehicle.
7. Aston Martin Valhalla Concept
Aston Martin makes the list once again. The Valhalla Concept drops below the Vulcan AMR Pro because it's heavier, at over 3,000 pounds. That doesn't stop it from being a great car to handle and having solid brakes. There won't be many issues with moving this vehicle around on the tracks at top speed.
8. Apollo Intensa Emozione
With some modifications, the Apollo Intensa Emozione is a light and fast vehicle with excellent handling. It's not the quickest vehicle on the list, but with the correct specs added to the car, it can reach speeds of up to 270 miles per hour. As for the braking and handling, this would get perfect scores as it can handle any track under any conditions.
9. Koenigsegg CCGT
Koenigsegg's are fun to drive in the game as they always seem to have the fastest cars, but the CCGT is an exception as it handles better than any other Koenigsegg model. Even though it can reach 280 miles per hour with modifications, this 2,400-pound vehicle has flawless brakes and handling. This is an easy car to drive at the base level and can be one of the best to drive with some work done on it.
10. Nissan GT-R Black Edition R35
The Nissan GT-R Black Edition R35 isn't the fastest car on the road, at 212 miles per hour peak, but it is fun to drive, and its smooth drive makes it a solid vehicle choice. This isn't a car for everyone, though. Experts of the game will have a better experience, as they will have more experience braking and driving those tricky corner turns.
Esports Impact
When going up against the competition online, it's essential first to know the roads gamers will be traveling on so they can pick the best vehicles to drive. Racers want to select the ones with the perfect balance between speed, braking, and handling to help them through a race. Cars like the Rimac Nevera and Porsche 918 Spyder are perfect examples of cars that, if it is off-road and need speed, are the ones to race.