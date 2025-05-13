Forza Horizon 5: How to Get the Lamborghini Revuelto Special Livery
Forza Horizon 5 fans are getting treated to a new vehicle they can drive on the streets and roads of Mexico.
On Monday, it was announced that players can earn the Lamborghini Revuelto Forza Horizon 5 Special Livery. The new vehicle is being given to players to celebrate the game's release on the PlayStation 5.
The game describes the Lamborghini Revuelto as "a one-of-a-kind masterpiece that doesn’t just celebrate speed and design, and unity. More than a car, it’s a call to race side by side."
Let's learn more about the vehicle and how players can start driving it in the game.
Related Articles: Cars With the Best Handling in Forza Horizon 5 on PlayStation 5
Details on Lamborghini Revuelto, How to Drive It
The unique look of the Lamborghini was worked on in collaboration by the game and the car's manufacturer. They have a nice combination of light green in the front and blue in the back to give it an appearance never seen in the game before.
Forza Horizon also described it as "honoring the unmistakable shape of the Revuelto, the silhouette follows Lamborghini’s iconic single center line, with sharply sculpted contours and smooth negative radiuses that define the brand’s supercars. Lamborghini’s design highlights the hexagonal detailing and Y-shaped stylistic elements that carry forward the innovation that has shaped Lamborghini’s identity for decades."
Related Articles: The 10 Fastest Cars in Forza Horizon 5 on PlayStation 5, Ranked
To gain access to the car, complete the following steps:
- Go to Horizon Realms
- Win the Horizon Stadium Circuit race.
- Head to Outpost or Player House to open the garage tab
- select “Designs & Paint”
- Select “Find New Designs"
- Enter the share code 687 884 132
- Players will be able to search, download, and use the vehicle after that.
Esports Impact
This special reward given to the players is a nice touch, as gamers can speed down the roads over 200 miles per hour in the slick new vehicle. It's the perfect car to drive online, whether gamers go up against their console members or use it for cross-play across all platforms. Even with over 900 vehicles to pick from, Forza Horizon gives players another tough choice to speed past the competition.