Forza Horizon 5 Brings Back Popular Game Mode Under the Neon Lights
The Horizon Festival in Forza Horizon 5 will have a special return that will excite racing fans.
On Thursday, it was announced that Midnights in Horizon was returning to the game for racers to enjoy. It will feature all four seasons that players can enjoy, with some new attributes included with its return.
The game also provided new updates to voting for gamers to participate in for the next round of the Horizon Festival. There will be two different sets of votes that gamers will be asked to participate in for the future.
Here's a look at the return of Midnights in Horizon and everything new with it, including the rewards and voting players can take part in:
Midnights in Horizon
Gamers can participate in races under neon lights for the next four weeks as part of the return of Midnights in Horizon. All four seasons of the night cycle will also be back.
Along with the races and drone show, Midnights in Horizon also gives gamers the chance to find 10 neon light cube collectables to complete the challenge during the Autumn season. There are also four neon light tanks around the Horizon Festival that need to be found and photographed.
Four Unlockable Festival Playlist Vehicles
As part of Midnights in Horizon, four cars can be unlocked as part of the seasonal rewards in the Festival Playlist. Other rewards, including car horns, Rally Adventure-themed clothing items, can be unlocked in the next four weeks.
Here are all four vehicles that can be unlocked as part of the Festival Playlist:
2021 Lexus LC 500
The 2021 Lexus LC 500 is a speed demon on the road, going from 0 mph to 60 in just 4.4 seconds. This luxury vehicle is smooth to drive, as the improved suspension system and lighter weight make it easy to use the brakes and drive on tight turns. While it is an older vehicle, it handles the roads well and can compete with any other vehicle.
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
If games thought the Lexus was fast, the 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing puts it to shame as it goes from 0mph to 60 in 3.6 seconds and can hit 100 mph in just 7.7 seconds. It's 668 horsepower and 659 pound-feet of torque, making it go much faster. Racers can hit over 200 mph with the car, keeping them ahead in any competition.
2021 Audi RS 6 Avant
Every vehicle on this list gets faster, as the 2021 Audi RS 6 Avant can hit 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds from 0. Its engine has 591 horsepower on all wheel drive, up to 189 mph on the vehicle. This 4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine was made for the streets of Forza Horizon 5.
2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing
The final vehicle reward puts the cherry on top of an elite list of cars, as this one can hit 0 to 60 mph in four seconds while getting to 100 mph in 9.4 seconds. This rear-wheel drive platform and a 3.6-liter twin turbocharged V6 engine can deliver 472 horsepower and 445 pounds-feet of torque. It may not be as fast as the other vehicles, but its beauty and smooth driving will make it just as much fun to drive on the roads of Mexico.
Backstage Voting
There will be four weeks for players to participate in the Backstage Vote, as they will choose between two pairs of vehicles. The winner will become available for gamers to purchase in the Horizon Backstage Shop.
Here are the four weeks worth of vehicles to vote on:
- Week 1 (May 22-May 29): 1969 Fiat Dino Coupe + 1962 Peel P50 VS 1976 Volkswagen Sp-2 + 1975 DS Automobiles DS 23
- Week 2 (May 29 - June 5): 1995 Porsche 911 Carrera 2 by Gunther Werks + 1980 Lotus Esprit Turbo VS 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 + 1969 Ferrari Dino 246 GT
- Week 3 (June 5 - June 12): 2022 Hyundai Kona N + 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 VS 2022 Ford Focus ST + 2022 BMW iX xDrive50
- Week 4 (June 12 - June 19): 2007 Toyota Hilux Arctic Trucks AT3 + 2016 Renault Clio R.S. 16 Concept VS 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor + 2023 Ford Fiesta ST
Festival Playlist Vote
Another vote gamers will be able to be involved with is the Festival Playlist. Players can pick between muscle cars or coffee breaks.
Here are the rewards players can win with each option:
American Automotive
- Series Rewards: 1962 Lincoln Continental, 1966 Chevrolet Nova Super Sport
- Weekly Rewards: 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06, 1968 Pontiac Firebird, 1972 Chevrolet K10 Custom, 2023 Lucid Air Sapphire & Backstage Passes.
Horizon Cars & Coffee
- Series Rewards: 2017 Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Coupe, 2010 Aston Martin One-77
- Weekly Rewards: 2021 Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae, 1976 Volkswagen SP-2, 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF, 1973 Volkswagen Thing & Backstage Passes.
Esports Impact
Midnights in Horizon has been a fan favorite, so gamers will love to hit the streets at night and check out the lights. The excitement will come from racing against the other competition in a different environment. Its new vehicles to win will be beneficial, with the 2021 Audi RS 6 Avant shining as the fastest of the group.
