Garfield Kart 2 - All You Can Drift Release Date, Platforms, Online Lobbies
Racing video game fans can grab a plate of lasagna and get ready to go fast with everyone's favorite cartoon cat.
Garfield Kart 2 - All You Can Drift returns, following the release of the first game in 2013. A new developer is taking over the franchise with Eden Games at the helm and Microids back as the publisher. Gamers can start adding the game to their wishlists on Steam.
The first Garfield received positive reviews on Steam, with 86% of players giving it a "very positive" rating based on 9,584 user reviews. Nineteen recent reviews have also maintained its "very positive" status at 84% of them giving a good review.
Eden Games has experience with making racing games in the past. Some of their top titles include Need for Speed, Gear.Club Unlimited, Smurfs Kart, and F1 Mobile Racing.
So, what is new about the game, and what can racing fans expect? Here's a look at everything that will be involved with Garfield Kart 2:
Release Date/ Platforms Available
Garfield Kart 2 has not announced a release date. Racing fans will be able to purchase the game on Nintendo Switch and Steam. No other platforms have been announced for the game. Players have the option to use an Xbox controller in the game if they prefer not to use their keyboard on Steam.
Gameplay Features
Gamers will be able to race with eight different characters from the Garfield universe. Some of the favorites to play as include Garfield, Odie, Jon, Nermal, and more.
There are various themes for the races, including pirates, western, and detective. Players will be able to utilize shortcuts and bonus items to gain a competitive advantage.
There are three unique universes to pick from, as previously mentioned. Specifically, these universes include going through "mysterious detective scenes, brave the pirate seas, or kick up dust along old cowboy trails."
Multiplayer Mode
While participating in the races among the different universes, players will be able to play with their friends locally or online. Gamers can play against up to eight players online from anywhere in the world. They can also enjoy split-screen mode with up to four players.
Customization
Get ready to immerse yourself in the game with the ability to customize your cars. Players will be able to pick their bumpers, wheels, spoilers, and colors.
Esports Impact
It may seem silly, but Garfield Kart actually has a lot of potential to affect the esports scene. The only active kart racer with an active competitive community is Mario Kart. While a new entry in the legendary series is exciting, it is locked to the Nintendo Switch 2, which most gamers simply won't be able to access for months to come.
Many competitive players across streaming and esports have tried to make Garfield Kart work for challenges and fun game days. It seems ideal due to its accessibility as a PC game, but the original title has a number of issues with lobby stability and matchmaking. A modern update will give big streamers the chance to put together kart racer tournaments without relying on everytone owning the latest Nintendo thingy.