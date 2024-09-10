Rainbow Six Siege Down for Season Maintenance
The third season of Rainbow Six Siege has hit the servers...or it will as soon as maintenance is over. Ubisoft has announced that Y9S3, otherwise known as Operation Twin Shells, will go live on September 10 at 10am ET.
To push the update, servers will be down for roughly an hour starting at 9am ET.
How to Check Rainbow Six Siege Server Status
Follow the official Rainbow Six Siege social channels or check DownDetector if you're still unable to access the game after an hour. Once the maintenance has been completed, Y9S3 will officially begin!
