2025 Esports World Cup Rainbow 6 Siege X Schedule, Format, Prize Pool
The Rainbow 6 franchise is entering a fresh era with Rainbow 6 Siege X, which is set to launch on June 10 2025. The title will host one of its first tournaments at the 2025 Esports World Cup and is currently a confirmed partner game until 2026. Let's explore the tournament's key details, including its schedule, format, prize pool and more.
What is the Esports World Cup?
The Esports World Cup (EWC) is an international esports convention and competition in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF), a Saudi Arabian nonprofit, funds its events. The EWC partners with major esports titles and Club Team organizations, which send rosters to compete in individual games. Club Teams earn Club Championship Points for every placement, and the EWC crowns the team with the most points that year's champion.
The Esports World Cup will span from July 8 to August 24 in 2025, nearly two months long. It is also notable for having the largest prize pool in esports history at over 70 million USD. The EWC has increased this sum since its 2024 debut, which previously held the record with 60 million USD. Competing rosters, Club Teams and individual MVP players can all earn portions.
Related Article: The 2025 Esports World Cup: Full Schedule, Prize Pool, All Games
Rainbow 6 Siege X at the 2025 Esports World Cup
Rainbow 6 began its Esports World Cup partnership in 2024, appearing at its debut event. Swiss organization Team BDS swept the competition, becoming the year's Rainbow 6 EWC Champions. Rainbow 6 Siege X, which will release in June 2025 as a free update to the previous Rainbow 6 installment, is currently a confirmed Esports World Cup title until 2026.
Rainbow 6 Siege X's 2025 Esports World Cup tournament will be an S-tier event, including 16 of the game's strongest teams. The competition will also be "one of the first major tournaments for the new game, starting a new legacy that will continue as it returns to EWC in 2026 as well."
The Esports World Cup states about Rainbow 6 Siege X's esports importance:
"Rainbow Six fans are unwavering in their loyalty and passion. If you want to be surrounded by long-time esports fans and overcome with emotion and excitement throughout each match, don't miss the games debut at EWC."
How Big is the Rainbow 6 Siege X Prize Pool at the 2025 Esports World Cup?
The Rainbow 6 Siege X prize pool at the 2025 Esports World Cup will amount to 2 million USD. This is one of the event's largest cumulative prize pools, and the EWC will divide it between the tournament's top-performing teams.
Related Article: Team Liquid Loses 6-Year Sponsorship Deal With Honda Following R6 Social Media Backlash
Rainbow 6 Siege X at the 2025 Esports World Cup: Format
Qualifiers
All of Rainbow 6 Siege X's 2025 EWC competitors will enter the battlefield through regional qualifiers. These events each reserve tournament slots for their victors:
- Europe-MENA League (EML): 5 teams
- North America League (NAL): 4 teams
- South America Leagues (SAL): 4 teams
- APAC North Asia-Pacific League: 1 team
- Asia-Pacific League: Asia: 1 team
- Asia-Pacific League: Oceania: 1 team
Group Stage
Next, the 16 qualified teams will enter the Group Stage. This is the main EWC Rainbow 6 Siege X event's first stage. It splits the participants into 4 groups of 4 teams to streamline the competition. The top 4 teams will progress.
Finals
The tournament's Finals stage begins with 8 teams. It operates with a single-elimination bracket. In this final segment, viewers will watch the quarterfinals and semifinals narrow down its team pool before the Grand Final matchup crowns the 2025 EWC Rainbow 6 Siege X champions.
Rainbow 6 Siege X at the 2025 Esports World Cup: Schedule
The 2025 Esports World Cup's Rainbow 6 Siege X tournament will begin on Tuesday, August 5 and end on Saturday, August 9. This places it towards the middle of the overall EWC event. Let's walk through a quick summary of important dates, including qualifiers:
- July 12: South America League (SAL) qualifiers end.
- July 17: North America League (NAL) qualifiers end.
- July 20: Europe - MENA League (EML) qualifiers end.
- July 26: APAC North qualifiers end.
- July 26: Asia (Asia-Pacific League) qualifiers end.
- July 26: Oceania (Asia-Pacific League) qualifiers end.
- August 5-6: EWC Rainbow 6 Siege X Group Stage occurs.
- August 7-9: EWC Rainbow 6 Siege X Finals occur.
How to Watch Rainbow 6 Siege X at the 2025 Esports World Cup
The Esports World Cup's Twitch channel, twitch.tv/ewc, will broadcast its tournaments live and let fans chat with real-time reactions. Rainbow 6 Siege X will likely appear here. The EWC also has a YouTube channel, @ewc, which streams matches. The YouTube channel posts game VODs after they finish, so it's a helpful resource for aspiring esports players looking to learn.