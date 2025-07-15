All Borderlands Skins in Rainbow Six Siege X: Release Date, Details
Events in Rainbow Six Siege have been a lot of fun throughout the last few years, but the release of Siege X could allow for even more festivities in future seasons. Ubisoft is beginning to introduce crossovers for Siege X, and the latest focus is on Borderlands.
Borderlands is a popular first-person shooter franchise, so it fits perfectly into a game like Siege X. The latest event has officially been announced, so we're going to walk fans through everything they should know about the Borderlands collaboration with Ubisoft's tactical shooter.
When Does the Borderlands Event Begin in Siege X?
The Borderlands event has already begun in Rainbow Six Siege X. The fun started on July 15th, as Ubisoft introduced a few cosmetic bundles to help spread excitement about the upcoming release of Borderlands 4. Alongside the new cosmetics, a small patch has also been released, so let's dive into what to expect.
Esports Impact: How Will Competitive Siege Change in July?
We don't foresee a major effect on Ranked during the Borderlands event, as most of the additions were simply cosmetic. However, a few more operators are now available in Dual Front. Jager, Nokk, and Aruni are all in the latest lineup for Siege's casual mode.
Jager may make a splash in Dual Front, as his gadget can destroy grenades before they manage to detonate. As such, throwable weapons held by many operators will now be less useful, and you'll probably see more of Jager in Dual Front. If Jager's popularity increases, then he could even become more common in competitive play.
Everything in the Borderlands Event & Y10S2.3
The latest patch wasn't very notable, primarily introducing audio and UI fixes. Though most were minor bug fixes, there are a few important additions in Siege's July update. Here's everything you should know about the 7/15 patch.
New Borderlands Cosmetics
A few new Borderlands bundles just hit the Siege shop, including skins for Mozzie and IQ. IQ received an outfit to mirror the Firehawk, while Mozzie is looking stylish as Psycho.
Each of the Borderlands costumes is available for 2160 R6 Credits, and both come equipped with a couple of cosmetics, including a unique card background, charm, portrait, weapon skin, headgear, and uniform.
Below we've listed every cosmetic you can collect in each pack:
• A Vermillion Bucks - IQ Headgear
• A Vermillion Bucks - IQ Uniform
• A Vermillion Bucks - IQ Portrait
• Phasewalk Special - Weapon Skin
• Chosen One's Arrival - Card Background
• The Firehawk - Charm
• Meat-Seeking Missile - Mozzie Headgear
• Meat-Seeking Missile - Mozzie Uniform
• Meat-Seeking Missile - Mozzie Portrait
• Salt The Wound - Weapon Skin
• The Ecstasy Of Loot - Card Background
• Shining Emblem - Charm
Updated Operator Pool for Dual Front
Dual Front regularly receives updates to the pool of operators you can pick from in a match. The Y10S2.3 patch removed Castle, Bandit, and Vigil from the list, adding Jager, Aruni, and Nokk in their places.
The meta in Dual Front is about to change drastically, and you'll need to be especially careful of Jager's ADS, which automatically destroys thrown grenades at record speed. As such, throwable weapons are harder to use now, so watch out for enemy Jagers in Dual Front.
Patch Notes for Y10S2.3
Below you'll find the entirety of the patch notes for the 7/15 patch, including bug fixes and updates to Dual Front for Siege X. Outback and Castle are both back in action, so prepare for a thrilling experience in Siege X this July!
DUAL FRONT
- Added operators: Nokk, Jager, and Aruni.
Removed operators: Bandit, Vigil, and Castle.
BUG FIXES
• FIXED - Cannot rappel on a section of the wall located at B3 Exterior, in Dual Front.
• FIXED - Attackers can rappel through the roof on Outback.
• FIXED - Players are able to crash ongoing games with Castle's Armor Panel.
• FIXED - Some surfaces and hatches on the first floor are not removed in Caster Cam view.
• FIXED - Reload UI remains on HUD for the entire round after canceling the reload animation.
• FIXED - The Equip and Favorite buttons are missing in the fullscreen victory celebrations view.
• FIXED - The entire INSPIRATION elite bundle automatically equips after equipping the elite skin on Mira's Black Mirror gadget during the selection phase.
• FIXED - The entire PANZERSTARKE elite bundle automatically equips after equipping the elite skin on Blitz's G52-Tactical Shield during the selection phase.
• FIXED - The entire MTG MK.II elite bundle automatically equips after equipping the elite skin on Montagne's Le Roc Shield during the selection phase.
• FIXED - Bans from the first phase are not displayed when joining a Custom Pro League Playlist match during the second ban phase.
• FIXED - Sound effects are missing when the 2F Kitchen floor is destroyed by an operator in Dual Front.
• FIXED - Sound effects don't play when a drone is destroyed.