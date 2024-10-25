Rainbow Six Siege: Doktor's Curse Event, Rewards, Fenrir Bundle
Rainbow Six Siege introduces events each year during special occasions and holidays. The Doktor's Curse game mode is a spooktacular addition to the first-person shooter, lasting for a few weeks so all players can earn the Halloween-themed cosmetics.
There's a lot to unpack about the Doktor's Curse event, including its end date, rewards, and limited-time game mode. For fans who can't wait to jump into the Rainbow Six Siege event, we've listed everything you need to know about Doktor's Curse in 2024.
How Long is the Doktor's Curse Event?
The Doktor's Curse event lasts until November 6th, so there's still two weeks left to collect the event's cosmetics. It's unclear if the event will return next year, so take this time to get the rewards you'd like to add to your collection.
Doktor's Curse Game Mode
The most notable aspect of Rainbow Six Siege's Halloween event is the Doktor's Curse game mode. In this new way to play, hunters seek out monsters on an existing map updated with spooky effects, so it's the perfect way to celebrate the Halloween season. If you're successful in the limited-time mode, you may even receive unique cosmetics to show off your holiday spirit.
New Hunters & Monsters
Previous Halloween events in Rainbow Six Siege have introduced reskins for operators, and a few new ones are available in 2024. Deimos and Zofia received a hunter outfit, while Fenrir is the only new monster this year.
What is the Doktor's Curse Game Mode?
The Doktor's Curse game mode is a match of hide and seek at its core. Attackers called hunters work to defeat the defenders, who are acting as monsters. Hunters only have access to a powerful hammer and a tracking device, so combat is significantly harder as an attacker.
On the flip side, monsters can become invisible temporarily, making them hard to find. Defending monsters are also equipped with traps to halt the progress of the hunters. Whether you play a monster or a hunter, you must rely on your tools and knowledge of the Frankenstein's Castle map to achieve victory over the opposing team.
The goal of this game mode is for the hunters to eliminate the monsters, or for the monsters to survive until the time limit runs out. Although the monsters have an advantage due to invisibility, proper use of tracking will help hunters win the spooky match and claim event-related Alpha Packs.
Frankenstein's Castle Map
In the Doktor's Curse mode, you can explore Frankenstein's Castle, which is a unique version of the popular Theme Park map. The map has been updated with decorations that make you feel like you're inside a mad scientist lab.
Doktor's Curse Cosmetics & Challenges
The Doktor's Curse event features an extensive array of new cosmetic items. Character outfits, weapon skins, and other scary rewards await you this Halloween. Although you can earn many of the rewards, you can also purchase them via Alpha Packs and bundles in the shop. Some returning items, like the Frost Tusk Bundle, have also been discounted.
Rewards for Playing During the Doktor's Curse Event
You can earn various rewards by playing the Doktor's Curse game mode, including spooky outfits for your favorite operators. You unlock a few Doktor's Curse packs by logging in during the event, and then you can complete Ubisoft Connect challenges to unlock more.
If you'd like to unlock every Halloween-themed cosmetic, then you can also buy unique Alpha Packs for 300 R6 Credits or 12,500 Renown, so there are a few ways players can collect all the spooktastic rewards, even if your play-time is limited.
Kapkan Bundle
Throughout the Doktor's Curse event, challenges will become available each week. By completing each set of challenges, you can unlock Kapkan's Halloween cosmetics, which include an outfit, weapon skin, and a unique headgear. Challenges include defeating opponents and winning rounds in the Doktor's Curse mode, so you'll likely complete the goals naturally while playing during the evnt.
Doktor's Curse 5 Collection
If you have a favorite operator, such as Deimos, who you'd like to play to celebrate Halloween, then you can purchase one of the bundles for 1,680 or 1,200 R6 Credits. We've listed each bundle below along with their cost, so you can choose the bundle that's right for you.
Operator
Price
Fenrir Howling Bundle
1,680 R6 Credits
Zofia Antihero Bundle
1,680 R6 Credits
Deimos Inquisitor Bundle
1,680 R6 Credits
Creature Overlord Bundle
1,680 R6 Credits
Jackal Amphibian Bundle
1,200 R6 Credits
Frost Tusk Bundle
1,200 R6 Credits
Lesion Flesheater Bundle
1,200 R6 Credits
Aruni Carnivorous Bundle
1,200 R6 Credits