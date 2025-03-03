Rainbow Six Siege: Downtime for Operation Prep Phase - NEW Operator, Reputation System, & More
Nearly a decade old, Rainbow Six Siege still remains one of the most exciting first-person shooters on the market. Regular content updates and the addition of new operators have helped keep Siege relevant for years, and tomorrow marks the introduction of Year 10's first season.
Yet another operator is being added into the mix with tomorrow's update, though how she will affect the meta remains to be seen. There's a lot coming to Rainbow Six Siege in Operation Prep Phase, so strap in and get ready for the latest iteration of Ubisoft's tactical shooter.
Downtime for Operation Prep Phase
Operation Prep Phase is swooping into Siege with a new update tomorrow, March 4th. Downtime will commence at 9 AM Eastern Time and last for about an hour. You likely won't be able to play any multiplayer modes during the downtime.
The biggest addition coming to Siege in Operation Prep Phase is Rauora, an attacker who calls New Zealand her home. You don't want to miss out on any of the action, so we've listed the downtime for each time zone in the box below.
Time Zone
Downtime
PDT
6 AM
EDT
9 AM
UTC
2 PM
CET
3 PM
How Will Rauora Affect the Competitive Meta?
We'll have to wait until tomorrow to see exactly how Rauora will affect Siege's competitive landscape, but any match featuring her will surely offer a fresh experience. Rauora is an attacker who comes equipped with the D.O.M. Panel Launcher, which allows her to create bulletproof barriers in any major doorway.
By blocking off certain doors, Rauora will force defenders to navigate different paths, which sets up the perfect opportunity for attackers to place traps or ambush unsuspecting enemies. Rauora will have complete control of the map, significantly shifting the advantage to her team.
What's Coming in Operation Prep Phase?
A new attacker is being placed into the mix with the launch of Y10S1, but that's not the only thing Ubisoft has cooked up for Siege's March update. Though most of the other new features aren't gameplay-related, they'll have a major impact on the community at large. Here's what you need to know about Operation Prep Phase.
New Attacking Operator - Rauora
Rauora is the newest character in Rainbow Six Siege. This New Zealand attacker has access to the D.O.M. Panel Launcher, a unique gadget that can add bulletproof barriers to doors, effectively blocking defenders from accessing certain pathways on each map.
Decreased maneuverability for the opposing team will put every defender at a disadvantage, especially those who know each map's layout by heart. With access to the M249 and 417, Rauora will be a force to be reckoned with on the battlefield.
Seasonal Weapon Cosmetics
The Core Strength charm and Embers weapon skin will both be available after Operation Prep Phase's launch. The skin is orange and gray, but it's surprisingly colorful despite its bland palette. Unlocking the new cosmetics will allow you to equip them even after Operation Prep Phase has ended, so it's worth picking the skin up if you're seeking a fresh look for your guns.
Updated Matchmaking
Matchmaking will now be optimized based on the number of players seeking a match. The goal is to improve the quality of matchmaking during peak hours to provide a better experience for every Rainbow Six Siege player.
A New Reputation System
One of the biggest enhancements to Rainbow Six Siege in 2025 is the addition of a reputation system. The aim is to reward upstanding players while punishing those who break the rules. Certain modes and playlists will be unavailable to those who reach the Disruptive or Dishonorable ranks, providing an incentive to play fairly.
Higher ranks are also available for those who follow the rules. Upstanding players will receive bonus points that can be spent on a variety of fun-filled rewards, such as Alpha Packs or Renown. The higher your rank, the more bonus points you'll amass. Current reputation status is being reset in Operation Prep Phase.
Ubisoft has continued to tweak its punishment system throughout the years, and rewarding players for good behavior is often just as effective as punishing rule-breakers. A full list of official ranks is available on Ubisoft's website, and we've listed them all below.
- DISHONORABLE: Locked from Ranked, Standard, Siege Cup playlists, no access to Ranked rewards, -50% XP & Renown
- DISRUPTIVE: Locked from Siege Cup playlist, no access to Ranked rewards, -25% XP & Renown
- RESPECTABLE: +1 Standing bonus points per match.
- ESTEEMED: +2 Standing bonus points per match + Esteemed card background.
- EXEMPLARY: +3 Standing bonus points per match + Exemplary card background
How to Watch Rainbow Six Siege Esports
As Operation Prep Phase rushes into Rainbow Six Siege at light speed, fans need to know where to go to enjoy the latest competitive matches. If you like Esports, then you can visit the Rainbow6 Twitch Channel to browse their expansive library of past competitive matches. Competitions like the Six Invitational 2025 are available for viewing now.