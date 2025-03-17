A Guide to Dual Front - First Impressions for Siege X
Dual Front is integral to Siege X, and it comes packaged with many differences that set it apart from 5v5 mode. For casual players and beginners, Dual Front will offer a great introduction to Siege.
Veteran fans are quickly becoming curious about Dual Front and the impact it'll have on the Rainbow Six Siege community, so we tried the new mode to get a feel for how everything will work. This is what you need to know before jumping into Dual Front.
What is Dual Front?
Dual Front is a new 6v6 game mode that will launch with Siege X on June 10th. Players will strategically battle for control of various blocks of territory, all in a single round. The map offers indoor and outdoor sections, starkly contrasting traditional Siege locales.
In Dual Front, players can respawn after death, plus you can repick your operator at any point. The most exciting development in Dual Front is the ability to construct a team with both attacking and defending operators, offering a restriction-free experience for new fans who aren't interested in competitive play.
First Impressions by Esports Illustrated
I attended the Siege X reveal to get hands-on with the new Dual Front mode. It was exciting to try a fresh experience that also captures the tactical magic that makes Siege so exhilarating.
While Dual Front is a great way to expand Rainbow Six Siege, it ultimately leaves a lot to be desired for competitive fans. Here are a few key takeaways we found while playing Dual Front.
Destructible Ingredients Are Surprisingly Fun
Destructible ingredients are one of the best things about Dual Front. Metal detectors beep when players walk through them, while fire extinguishers are scattered around the map to provide an impromptu smoke screen.
The best ingredient is definitely the gas canister. When shot, it shoots out a constant fiery flow in the immediate area. When we think of next-gen for Siege, enhanced environmental destruction is exactly what we have in mind.
As players share their feedback, Ubisoft should develop even more dynamic ways to interact with the environment. Regarding map design, it's clear that Siege X is the perfect evolution for Rainbow Six Siege.
Respawn Allows You to Play More Aggressively
Love it or hate it, respawn is a core part of Dual Front. When you die, you even get the chance to pick your operator again. Siege's newest mode is perfect for beginners since it's more forgiving, but how does it feel for a competitive player?
Since you can jump back into the fight after dying, Dual Front allows you to play more aggressively and take risks that wouldn't be worthwhile in 5v5. To claim victory, your team needs to control multiple sectors, so being aggressive is actually essential.
As a veteran player, it was hard to adjust to respawning after each death, but with time, it starts to feel natural.
Operator Combos Are Greatly Expanded
Dual Front takes a unique approach to operator selection by placing attackers and defenders on one team. Restrictions are gone, with a limited operator pool as the surprising replacement.
It's exciting to pair characters like Frost and Glaz together. One of the best things about Siege is discovering new strategies, and Dual Front expands on the classic formula by providing new opportunities to mix gadgets.
The Visuals Are Fine, But...
Though Ubisoft did update the graphics in Siege X, operators and structures don't really look all that different. In a side-by-side comparison, some of the changes are stunning, but it's clear that Siege X is an evolution instead of a sequel.
It's more likely that players will notice some of the graphical upgrades while exploring the modernized 5v5 maps, as some rooms and textures have been entirely redesigned.
Siege X focuses more on improving visual components that affect gameplay, like enhanced shadows and audio, to provide an advanced tactical experience.
Dual Front is Best for Beginners
It's no secret that Ubisoft was aiming to create a beginner-friendly experience with Dual Front. Though I found the unique operator variety to be a lot of fun, it's hard to adjust after playing 5v5 for a decade.
The ability to respawn makes each kill feel less rewarding, though death is also less frustrating. Despite its shortcomings for pro players, Dual Front offers a great stepping stone into Ubisoft's tactical shooter.
Ultimately, Dual Front looks like a fantastic addition to Siege X. It should breathe new life into Rainbow Six Siege for years to come.
