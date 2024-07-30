Esports World Cup Rainbow Six Siege Tournament Guide — Teams, Schedule, Where to Watch
The Esports World Cup Week 5 features a Rainbow Six Siege tournament, which pits the best R6 teams in the world against each other for a $2 million prize pool.
Rainbow Six Siege is an iconic shooter known for its intense focus on mechanical skills as well as a high skill ceiling due to the incredible amount of map and operator knowledge players need to be competitive. If you want to watch the best-of-the-best pros in an intense international competition, here is all you need to know to lock in.
Esports World Cup Rainbow Six Siege Teams
Sixteen teams will compete at the Rainbow Six Siege tournament, split into two groups of eight:
Rainbow Six EWC Group A:
- Team BDS
- Team Liquid
- Luminosity Gaming
- w7m Esports
- Spacestation Gaming
- Team Bliss
- Talon Esports
- Team Cruelty
Rainbow Six EWC Group B:
- DarkZero Esports
- FaZe Clan
- Wolves Esports
- FURIA Esports
- Into the Breach
- Bleed Esports
- SCARZ
- Geekay Esports
EWC Rainbow Six Siege Format
The Group Stage is the first part of the tournament, featuring two groups of eight teams that will take part in a double elimination format. The regular matches will be best-of-one and the elimination matches will be best-of-three. The top four from each group will move onto the Playoffs.
The Playoffs will be single elimination bracket and BO3. This will change during the Grand Finals, which will be a best-of-five between the two top teams.
Esports World Cup Rainbow Six Siege Schedule
The Rainbow Six Siege tournament is starting July 31 and ending August 4 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Here are the starting times each day, including the Grand Finals on Sunday!
Thursday 8/1 - 18:00 pm GMT +3
Friday 8/2 - 18:00 pm GMT +3
Saturday 8/3 - 18:00 pm GMT +3
Sunday 8/4 - 18:00 pm GMT +3
How to Watch the Rainbow Six Siege EWC Tournament
Check out the livestream of the R6 Siege matches here. The official YouTube channel for Esports World Cup is getting ready for the mayhem to begin. You can also watch EWC on Twitch.