How Does Ranked Work in Siege X? Rainbow Six Siege Pick and Ban Explained
Dual Front was just released in Rainbow Six Siege, but the standard experience is still available and better than ever. With the new modernized maps, many players would like to hop straight into Ranked, but you may find that it has changed in a few ways.
Ranked is one of Siege's core game modes, and it's a competitive experience available for everyday players. We're going to walk you through the essential rules of Ranked, plus the new additions in Siege X.
What is Ranked in Rainbow Six Siege X?
Ranked is a competitive version of Siege's standard game mode, where attackers and defenders face off against each other on opposite teams. Players aim to defuse a bomb or eliminate all enemies on the opposing team before the timer hits zero. Ranked operates on a best of 6 rounds format, so whichever team hits 6 round wins first will claim victory. Ranking up offers unique rewards, like Alpha Packs and cosmetic charms.
RELATED: Rainbow Six Siege: First Patch Notes for Siege X Operation Daybreak
You need to earn 100 Rank Points to move into the next division, but while winning matches increases your points, you'll also lose some if a match ends in a loss. Every new season typically resets player rank.
If you're ready to hop into Ranked, then navigate to the Playlists menu on the main hub. Ranked is available in this menu, but only if you meet the requirements we've listed below.
Siege X: Elite Edition is Required to Play Ranked
Fans enjoying the free-to-play version of Siege X won't have access to Ranked mode, so you'll have to purchase the Elite Edition for $19.99 USD to participate in Siege's competitive experience.
Players Must Reach Level 50 to Participate in Ranked Play
You must be level 50 to unlock Ranked in Rainbow Six Siege X. This requirement offers beginners a chance to learn Siege's core gameplay mechanics before jumping into matches with seasoned players. If you're level 50 but haven't played in a long time, then you may have to win one match outside of Ranked to gain access to the playlist again.
The New Pick and Ban System is Changing Competitive Forever
Siege X introduced a ton of fun features, but the most notable for competitive play is Pick and Ban, a system that allows each team to vote to ban an operator at the beginning of a new round in Ranked.
RELATED: What You Need to Know about Siege X - Release Time, Clash Rework, & More
Teams also have the option to ban a map when a Ranked match starts, so Ubisoft has given Siege players multiple ways to customize their matches. The Pick and Ban system is now available in esports tournaments, too, so competitive play will forever be changed.
How Has Siege X Changed Ranked Play?
Outside of the Pick and Ban system, modernized maps offer a more destructible environment. Within each revitalized locale, you'll find destructible ingredients, which can turn the tide of battle in an instant.
RELATED: A Guide to Dual Front - First Impressions for Siege X
Fire extinguishers can be shot to deploy a temporary smokescreen, while metal detectors alert you to an opposing enemy's presence. The updated maps in Rainbow Six Siege X allow you to get the upper hand on enemies, and the new environmental objects may make certain operators less useful.
Clash also just received a rework to balance her abilities for competitive play, so there are many ways that Siege X is shaking up ranked.
How Does Ranked Matchmaking Work?
Ubisoft uses the skill of each player to determine matchmaking, while rank itself is simply a measure of where you fall in the brackets. Your performance in past ranked matches, along with the estimated likelihood that you'll win, is what determines which match you end up in.
RELATED: Siege X Roadmap Revealed - Clash Rework, Test Server, & More
Tip: Don't leave Ranked matches mid-game, as it will negatively affect your overall rank and renown, plus you'll receive a suspension from the Unranked and Ranked game modes.
How Many Ranks are there in Siege X?
There are eight levels in Ranked, along with five divisions for each. The one exception is Champions, which offers a single division. The list below details every rank from lowest to highest as of June 2025.
• Copper V, IV, III, II, I
• Bronze V, IV, III, II, I
• Silver V, IV, III, II, I
• Gold V, IV, III, II, I
• Platinum V, IV, III, II, I
• Emerald V, IV, III, II, I
• Diamond V, IV, III, II, I
• Champions
Esports Impact
It's a new day for Rainbow Six Siege. Free to play is a huge step for any esport as it allows more players to get familiar with the gameplay and develop a desire to see the game played at the highest level. Any new player who falls in love with Siege X and wants to take the game seriously will first need to master the ranked ladder before having any hope of being discovered by a competitive team.