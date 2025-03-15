How to Join the Siege X Beta - System Requirements & More
Rainbow Six Siege is one of the most mechanically impressive shooters in video game history, and there's even more to come in 2025. Ubisoft has just announced Siege X, an upgraded edition of their tactical FPS with a myriad of new features.
Siege X is set to include new destructible set pieces and even a permanent 6v6 mode called Dual Front. The closed beta is now accessible to everyone, so we're about to dive into how you can participate in the early access fun.
When Does the Siege X Beta Start?
The Siege X beta is already available on all modern platforms. It ends on March 19th at 2 PM Eastern Time, though there could be a second beta test in the coming months. We've listed the end time for every major time zone in the table below.
Siege X officially launches on June 10th, so getting to play three months early was quite an exciting surprise. Fans will likely have similar opportunities as more is revealed about Ubisoft's updated FPS, but you should get in on the beta ASAP if you don't want to miss out.
Time Zone
End Date
PDT
11 AM
EDT
2 PM
UTC
7 PM
CET
8 PM
Do you Need to Own Rainbow Six Siege to Play the Beta?
Luckily for newcomers, you don't need to own Rainbow Six Siege to gain access to the closed beta. Siege X is set to release as a free-to-play title. However, all content in Siege X isn't available in the beta, and you may have to pay to access certain characters or cosmetics following the official release.
How to Access the Siege X Beta
Earning a beta code is as simple as watching Siege X content on Twitch. First, follow this guide to learn how to link your Ubisoft account to Twitch, which will make you eligible to earn drops with exclusive content.
Next, watch 30 minutes of Rainbow Six Siege content on any participating Twitch channels. Once you've watched half an hour of gameplay, navigate to the Inventory menu on Twitch and claim your drop with a free beta code.
An email will appear in your inbox after claiming the drop. Click on the link sent to you, then select your preferred platform. The Siege X beta is available on Xbox Series S/X, PlayStation 5, and PC.
How to Download the Siege X Beta on PC
Once you choose PC as your preferred platform, you can immediately access the Siege X beta in your Ubisoft Connect Library. Simply download the beta, and then you can jump straight into the tactical action.
How to Download the Siege X Beta on Console
On both Xbox Series and PlayStation 5, you can redeem your beta code via the platform's storefront, then download the Siege X beta for free. Get ready to enjoy an upgraded experience for your favorite FPS.
What's Included in the Siege X Beta?
Though you may notice dozens of little graphical and mechanical changes, the biggest addition in the Siege X beta is Dual Front. This brand-new mode offers the ability to respawn, plus six players are placed on each team. These two features are completely unique to Siege's latest experience.
Dual Front is a fresh take on the tactical FPS formula, featuring multiple objectives across one large map that you must complete in order to be victorious. Compared to regular Rainbow Six Siege, Dual Front is beginner-friendly and even allows you to mix defenders and attackers on one team.
System Requirements for the Siege X Beta
There are a few requirements your PC must meet to play the beta for Siege X. As the most notable requirement, it appears you need to be using Windows 10 or 11.
Though unlikely, minimum requirements may change following the worldwide release. The table below contains all of the official requirements needed to play the next exciting chapter of Rainbow Six Siege.
Item
Requirement
Operating system
Windows 10, Windows 11 (64-bit versions)
Video card
AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (8 GB), Intel A380 (6 GB), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 (4 GB), or better
Processor
AMD Ryzen 3 3100 @ 3.6 GHz, Intel Core i3-8100 @ 3.6 GHz, or better
RAM
8 GB (running dual-channel mode)
Hard drive
35 GB available storage (SSD required)
DirectX version
DirectX 12
According to the Ubisoft website, "Laptop models of video cards may work, as long as their performance is similar to the minimum requirements."
