M80 Coach Suspended from Rainbow Six Siege Esports For 2 Years
Rainbow Six Siege is one of the most popular FPS titles in competitive esports, and fans tune in from all around the world to watch professional teams compete for the top spot. Though the Six Invitational provides entertainment for thousands, every major competition has a few setbacks.
The event has gotten off to a somewhat controversial start. Though the matches have been entertaining, there has been some complications surrounding the M80 team and their coach, Matheus Budega. Here's a breakdown of what just happened during the Six Invitational and what it may mean for M80's future following their exit from the competition.
Who is Coach Budega?
A head coach for the M80 team, Matheus Budega Figueiredo is a notable figure in the competitive Rainbow Six Siege community, but he also has a history of engaging in controversial incidents. In 2022, Coach Budega received a 12-month ban for participating in misconduct against Team Liquid.
The specific reason Budega was banned was because he was found to have breached the Rainbow Six Circuit Global Rulebook. The ban in 2022 also imposed a $5,000 fine, for which Coach Budega's former organization, XSET, was forced to pay. Despite his history, Budega remains a coach for M80, though he's recently entered the spotlight once again.
A situation quickly escalated yesterday during the Six Invitational 2025, and M80 fans are wondering what happened. Below is a recap of everything you need to know about Coach Budega's most recent ban and how the teams involved have reacted.
Coach Budega Shockingly Ejected from the Six Invitational 2025
Yesterday, a fierce match between the M80 and DarkZero ESports teams took place at the Six Invitational 2025. Though both teams fought their hardest, DarkZero came out on top at 2-1. The fourth round was also awarded to DarkZero due to rules being broken by the M80 team.
Following the match, DarkZero's coach was interviewed. KangruKenny, also known as Ryan Morrow, was giving his take on the situation when M80's Coach Budega can be seen in the background approaching DarkZero team members with a seemingly hostile attitude, likely all regarding the recent loss. The clip clearly shows a verbal altercation, though it doesn't appear to have evolved into a physical conflict.
Due to the heated exchange of words, immediate action was taken against Coach Budega with the organizers banning him from the remainder of the tournament. Though Budega is the main topic of conversation today, M80's Team Manager Igor Vivas was also ejected from the competitive event for yelling about the loss.
A translated post from the M80 Vivas X account reads, "A Blast staff member is making false accusations about me saying that I physically intimidated him, this is completely false and someone having the nerve to lie about this makes me sick. I did yell things in the heat of the moment that could have been avoided like "whoever made this decision should be fired", but I never touched anyone and I have a clear conscience, I still have a chance to have my ban reversed."
Earlier today, M80 got knocked out of the Six Invitational 2025 altogether, though it wasn't due to Budega's actions. Instead, the team fell in a surprise upset to Japanese squad CAG Osaka, marking the first time a Japanese team has made it to the Top 12 at a Six Invitational tournament.
Today, BLAST issued a formal ruling on the altercation — Budega has received a two-year suspension that will expire after the Six Invitational 2027 and M80 has received a $10K fine. Vivas will receive a warning and a "minor misconduct penalty" for demonstrating "a lack of respect towards tournament officials.
At time of writing, M80 has not released an official statement on the ban or the fine.
How is M80 Reacting?
The public reaction from M80 team members has been minimal, but M80's founder, Marco Mereu, did post on X about yesterday's event. The M80 Marco account said, "Disappointed and shocked by what transpired during and after the match today. Completely unacceptable. Sorry to the players, fans, Ubisoft staff and Dark Zero for what took place. Completely ashamed of how M80 was represented today. Really no words."
However, the M80 X account did repost Mereu's statement, which shows that there may be a common sentiment among the organization. Other influencers like JakeLucky also took to X to share their perspectives.
Jake Lucky explained that while Coach Budega's passion may be appreciated by some, his actions were unfair to the rest of the M80 team since they'll now have to make do without their coach. M80 wasn't backing down from the Six Invitational, but they did eventually get knocked out today, as competitors like KynoR6 posted on X about their loss.
DarkZero's X account hasn't stayed in the dark about Coach Budega's outburst either. Yesterday they posted a sped-up clip of the incident, along with a cheeky comment thanking M80 for offering them "tips" following their win. The situation appears to be resolved for now, but more information about the incident may be revealed in the coming days.
