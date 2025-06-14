What is the Rainbow Six Siege Marketplace? - How to Buy & Sell Cosmetics
The battle is fiercer than ever in Rainbow Six Siege X, as new destructible ingredients and operator reworks switch up the meta. Although we've received numerous new additions in Operation Daybreak, Siege already has many features that most fans haven't used before.
One of these features is the marketplace, an online hub where you can buy or sell specific cosmetics. Whether you're jumping into Siege for the first time or returning for the latest update, you should know how to use the marketplace in Rainbow Six Siege X.
The Price of Siege X
As Rainbow Six Siege dives into a new era, Ubisoft has made Siege X free for all players. Gamers on PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One & Series S/X, and PC are now able to download the tactical shooter at no cost. PS4 and Xbox One users can't access Dual Front, though.
RELATED: How to Collect Veteran Rewards in Rainbow Six Siege X - Full List
Those playing the free version of Rainbow Six Siege X won't gain access to Ranked mode until upgrading to the Elite Edition, which costs $19.99 USD. Casual play is now free in Siege, similar to other FPS games like Valorant, though you'll still have in-game operators to unlock from the massive character roster.
If you want to customize your operators, then check out the marketplace.
What is the Siege X Marketplace?
The Rainbow Six Siege marketplace allows players to purchase and sell cosmetic items online. Hosted on the Ubisoft website, you can log in here to start trading today.
RELATED: How Does Ranked Work in Siege X? Rainbow Six Siege Pick and Ban Explained
Items like headgear, weapon skins, and even charms are all available for sale on the Siege marketplace. Players can receive R6S Credits for selling items, so it's a great way to earn a few extra points. Users can even buy items from Siege's past, so the marketplace offers another avenue for obtaining special cosmetics.
Tip: You'll need to enable two-factor authentification on the Account Management webpage and reach level 25 in Rainbow Six Siege X to participate in the marketplace. You also need to earn XP in-game in a recent match to buy or sell items.
How to Sell Items on the Siege X Marketplace
After logging in to the marketplace, navigate to the "Sell" option. You can then choose which item you'd like to put up for sale. Specify your price, then players will be able to buy your item.
RELATED: Rainbow Six Siege: First Patch Notes for Siege X Operation Daybreak
You can only host five sale orders at one time, so choose wisely when selecting an item to sell. As orders only stay active for 30 days, you may have to relist items if they don't sell quickly.
Tip: All items sold take a 10% fee from the total profit, so adjust your price with this in mind.
How to Buy Items on the Siege X Marketplace
To purchase cosmetics, click "Buy" and then search for the item you'd like to add to your collection. You'll be prompted to enter a maximum price, and the Siege marketplace will connect you with items that meet your conditions.
Orders can be canceled on the "My Orders" menu, but only until your order has been completed. Once you complete an order, refunds are usually impossible. Players can have five active orders set for purchasing items at a single time.
Tip: You can't resell an item you've purchased until 15 days have passed since the order was completed.
Marketplace Rules & Penalties
The R6 marketplace is subject to the Rainbow Six Siege Code of Conduct and Ubisoft's Terms of Use. As such, breaking the rules could result in a ban from the market or Rainbow Six Siege X. You can read up on the marketplace rules and features on Ubisoft's website.
RELATED: Interview: Siege X Director Says Dual Front can Help Players Get Their Friends Into R6
How Does the Siege Marketplace Affect the Esports Scene?
While the marketplace doesn't have a gameplay effect on Rainbow Six Siege X, it's an easy way to show support for your favorite athletes and content creators. Siege athletes often use specific skins and outfits, so the marketplace offers a quick way to copy your preferred team's look.
RELATED: What You Need to Know about Siege X - Release Time, Clash Rework, & More
Adding easy ways to get specific cosmetics is great for fans who like to look a certain way, so it's no surprise that the marketplace is growing more popular in Rainbow Six Siege. Ubisoft recently added an esports hub to the main menu in R6 Siege X, so there are now many ways to interact with the competitive scene in-game.