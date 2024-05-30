Rainbow Six Siege Membership Is Not Making Gamers Happy
Rainbow Six Siege has introduced a Membership program and in true gamer fashion, it has created a bit of controversy. Some like it and some don't. Go figure.
What Is the Rainbow Six Siege Membership System?
The Rainbow Six Siege Membership is a paid monthly subscription. Similar to Fortnite's Crew membership, being a part of this Membership program will reward you with exclusive cosmetics and items every month. This includes skins, Battle Pass levels, and more.
Here is what you'll get for signing up right now:
- Ash Epic Bundle
- 10 Battle Level Skips
- A Bravo Pack
- Battle Pass Access
- An Operator Voucher
- Exclusive Skins
- 18 Bravo Packs and one Bravo Ticket
- 600 R6 Credits
The Membership is going to basically replace the Year Pass.
How Much Does an R6 Membership Cost?
We don't have the official cost of the Rainbow Six Siege Membership yet. Ubisoft is going to reveal that in June. But according to leaks, it seems like it may be $9.99 for one month and $79.99 for a whole year.
Rainbow Six Siege Membership Met With Booing
When Ubisoft first announced the Membership concept it was at a LAN tournament and the crowd there started booing in response. A lot of Rainbow Six Siege players felt that Ubisoft was copying Fortnite's Crew membership and that didn't sit right with them.
First, Fortnite is free-to-play initially. That means players can choose to play or free or join the Crew. Meanwhile, Rainbow Six Siege costs money to download and play, so the Membership felt predatory to them.
The second point of frustration was that Rainbow Six Siege already has a Battle Pass that costs money. The skins and operators also cost money already. So a new microtransaction felt greedy to some gamers.
It's safe to say it's not the most liked update in Rainbow Six Siege right now.