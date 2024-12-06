Rainbow Six Siege: An Ultimate Guide to the NEW Blackbeard
Operators from the first few years of Rainbow Six Siege can rarely compete with new characters. Unfortunately, older attackers and defenders don't often have powerful kits, leaving them in the dust as the least useful person on a team. However, Ubisoft is working towards revamping your favorite characters so that they can compete in ranked for years to come.
RELATED: Is Master Chief in Rainbow Six Siege?
The newest operator to receive a rework is Blackbeard - a terrifying attacker with a strong shield. Blackbeard now has a much more powerful shield that covers most of his body, so playing as him has become more strategic, but also more challenging. We're bringing you this complete guide to master the new and improved Blackbeard as quickly as possible.
What's New for Blackbeard?
Blackbeard is an iconic operator, so everyone wants to know how Blackbeard has changed. Although his gunplay is still largely the same, the way you approach combat situations has switched dramatically due to Blackbeard's powerful new H.U.L.L. Adaptable Shield.
RELATED: TSM Wants Its OG Fortnite Squad Back
Alongside the major additions to Blackbeard's arsenal, other characters like Sens have also been balanced to help create fairness in online play, so you may notice a difference while playing against other players.
H.U.L.L. Adaptable Shield
The most important addition to Blackbeard is his new shield. The H.U.L.L. Adaptable Shield offers near full-body cover from bullets and other weapons. Blackbeard's old shield only covered part of his body, so it's quite the upgrade. However, the attacker also moved slower while carrying the heavy shield and crouching.
RELATED: Ludwig Drove This Streamer to Reinstall League of Legends
You can use the H.U.L.L Adaptable Shield to protect yourself from other operators, but enemies will still be able to hit you from behind. The shield can be partially dismantled on top to provide a window for your gun, but the transition is slow. The H.U.L.L. Adaptable Shield can also destroy walls and other structures, so you can use it to create new passageways for your team.
The Best Weapon for Blackbeard
There are two primary weapons you can use for Blackbeard; the SR-25 and the MK17 CQB. Although they're both strong guns in their own way, the SR-25 is generally considered the more powerful option due to its shockingly high damage. The MK17 CQB has a higher rate of fire, but its low damage makes it weaker in general.
RELATED: Black Ops 6 is Receiving a Free Trial this December
The SR-25 also has a plethora of attachments to explore, like the Angled Grip which increases your rate of reload. There are a variety of strong sights you can equip in your Siege locker, but a Magnified A, B, or C is best if you want versatility in all explosive situations. The action-packed first-person shooter offers many ways to customize your operators, and this statement is especially true for the attacker Blackbeard.
Attachment Type
Attachment
Barrel
Muzzle Brake
Under Barrel
None
Grip
Angled Grip
Sights
Magnified A/B/C
The Best Gadget for Blackbeard
There are a few action-packed gadgets that you can choose from for Blackbeard. The first is a Frag Grenade, which deals quite a package of damage upon delivery. Like any FPS grenade, throw it in the direction of an enemy to back them into a corner and potentially earn an easy victory against the opposing team. Explosions can also destroy traps and equipment, so Frag Grenades are useful if you want to damage the opponent's defense.
RELATED: Hats Off to Epic - Avxry Commends Action Taken Against Fortnite Cheaters
As a secondary option, you can choose the Claymore. Set the Claymore on the ground tactically in front of a doorway or other entrance, then wait for an unsuspecting enemy to walk by, detonating it and defeating the opposition in a flash. There are more strategic uses for a Claymore, while the Frag Grenade is best if you plan to play aggressively.
Since Blackbeard is often considered an aggressive attacker, it's best to take a Frag Grenade into a competitive match. However, the Claymore is still worth using if you prefer to play with a slow and steady style.
Tips for Playing as Blackbeard
Though knowing the best equipment to use is essential in Rainbow Six Siege, having a few tips in your arsenal is also key. Here are a few ways that you can increase your chances of dominating the tactical competition.
Don't Rush into Combat without Teammates
While Blackbeard has his shield equipped, rushing headfirst into combat alone is not advisable. Although you can choose to be a lone wolf, it's best to enter a room full of opponents with a few teammates behind you. Protect your teammates by shielding them from gunfire, allowing ample time for your allies to defeat the nearby enemies.
Use Your H.U.L.L Adaptable Shield to Create a Pathway to Enemies
The H.U.L.L. Adaptable Shield isn't a weapon to take lightly. You can use it to protect from gunfire, but there are other ways to take advantage of the shield too. The most important mechanic that Blackbeard's shield has been granted is the strength to break through walls, creating a pathway in the wake of destruction.
Ideally, you'll want to get close to the defender's spawn room, then destroy a few walls that haven't been reinforced. Surprising your enemies via breaking walls will offer a nice distraction, plus an alternative way to invade the opposing team's space. Make sure to avoid breaking straight through walls that may have traps behind them, like a Lesion Gu Mine.
NEXT: "Propaganda" — Nadeshot Calls Out Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Anti-Cheat