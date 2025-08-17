Rainbow Six Siege X: New Defender Revealed for Operation High Stakes
Rainbow Six Siege X is shaking up competitive play in the latest September update. There are many changes and additions to look forward to in Year 10: Season 3, as Operation High Stakes is adding yet another operator to the roster of defenders.
Esports on SI was able to test out Operation High Stakes in a hands-on preview, along with Denari, who wields a very special gadget. We'll walk you through everything to look forward to in Season 3 of Siege X, alongside when it will be released in September.
The Release Date for Operation High Stakes
The date of release for Operation High Stakes is September 2nd, 2025. The exact release time for Y10:S3 hasn't yet been announced, but we expect it to launch around 12 PM Eastern Time. With another defender on the way and new modernized locales to explore, Operation High Stakes will keep competitive Siege players busy for months!
The table below will show you when we predict Season 3 might launch in each region on September 2nd.
• West Coast US (PDT): September 2nd at 9 AM
• East Coast (EDT): September 2nd at 12 PM
• United Kingdom (BST): September 2nd at 5 PM
• Central Europe (CET): September 2nd at 6 PM
• Japan (JST): September 3rd at 1 AM
What's Coming in Operation High Stakes?
Season 3 is set to introduce a new operator, three enhanced maps, and even an update to the esports tab. Read on to find out our initial opinion on Operation High Stakes.
RELATED: Someone Hacked Jynxzi's Twitch Account
New Defender: Denari
The biggest piece of content coming in Operation High Stakes is Denari without a doubt. This defender grants access to the Trip Connector, a tricky ability that allows you to place numerous connectors around the battlefield. Connectors create a line of trip lasers, forcing enemies to find strategic paths around your setup. Enemies who walk over a laser receive damage and even a speed debuff.
RELATED: What is the Rainbow Six Siege Marketplace? - How to Buy & Sell Cosmetics
Esports on SI recently tried Denari during a preview, and we found that he has a ton of potential in competitive Siege. Players equipped with the Trip Connector can set up complicated laser networks that connect together, and trust us, the only limit is what you can dream up.
We believe that Denari will be used quite often following his introduction, offering a unique trip wire setup in nearly every round. Denari's Trip Connector can instantly put an end to the attacking team's strategy, so you can expect to encounter the latest defender often in ranked.
A Few New Modernized Maps
Modernized maps are one of the highlights of Siege X, and three additional locations have been reworked in Operation High Stakes. Nighthaven Labs, Consulate, and Lair are on the menu in Season 3, so expect some visual enhancements, along with the addition of interactive ingredients like fire extinguishers.
RELATED: How to Collect Veteran Rewards in Rainbow Six Siege X - Full List
Though the latest map upgrades probably won't heavily impact competitive play in Siege X, destructible ingredients offer the potential for all-new strategies. Some secondary gadgets aren't as useful on modernized maps due to destructible ingredients taking their place, so you may need to adjust your loadout while playing on the enhanced maps.
Updates to ShieldGuard
Multiple problems have been addressed in the latest anti-cheat update, such as misuse of gadgets and teleportation exploits. Overall, it appears that security in Siege X will be stricter in Operation High Stakes, offering every player a fair shot at tactical victory. Read up on the official ShieldGuard update for a full list of changes in Y10:S2.
Changes to Existing Weapons and Operators
Year 10: Season 3 will introduce a few balancing changes to the existing roster of weapons and equipment in Siege X. Some guns will now be available for additional operators, too, so a new meta is imminent in September.
Esports Impact: Will Denari Affect the Meta in Siege X?
Denari will have a huge impact on competitive Siege. Denari's ability, the Trip Connector, can create a laser network that hurts enemies upon activation, and it can completely transform an entire room. Not only will Denari's connectors halt attackers from completing their objective, but he'll also offer other operators a chance to shine.
RELATED: How Does Ranked Work in Siege X? Rainbow Six Siege Pick and Ban Explained
Other defenders armed with trap abilities could become more popular since they can aid in creating the perfect trick room, so you may see an increase in players picking Lesion or Frost. Denari is about to create a new standard for competitive play, and players will have to adapt to his creative skillset. The esports scene in Rainbow Six Siege X is only getting larger, and Operation High Stakes will throw yet another curveball into the expansive pool of operators.
The esports tab is also receiving an update to display more information in Operation High Stakes, so Y10:S3 will be a big season for the competitive Siege community.