What You Need to Know About Rainbow Six Siege Permafrost - Release Date, Rewards
Rainbow Six Siege is known for its expansive roster of tactical operators, but it's offered more and more fun cosmetics as time has marched forward. Though it was once a very serious and realistic FPS, times have changed with wacky festivals and colorful vanity items. One of the best examples of this phenomenon is the recent Permafrost event.
There's a lot to do during the Permafrost festival, so it's time to take a look at everything that Ubisoft is offering for players this December. Santa's sleigh is heavy in Rainbow Six Siege in 2024, as there are a variety of free vanity items waiting for you to unlock them. Below, you'll find a guide to all of the key features of the Permafrost Event and when you can expect the celebration to come to an end.
When does the Permafrost Event Start?
Freeze For All Permafrost is the newest limited-time festival jumping into Rainbow Six Siege. Though players are excited to learn about the new mode and dazzling cosmetics, many are also curious when the event will begin. Luckily for everyday Siege players, the Permafrost event is already live on every platform, including PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.
Ubisoft also announced how long the fun-filled holiday theme will last in Siege, as they revealed in their blog that the Permafrost Event will come to an end on January 6th. Though we've seen many Siege events around the holidays in previous years, this celebration is set to be the biggest yet.
What's included in the Permafrost Event?
There are a ton of fantastic additions in the Permafrost Event, including snowy cosmetics and an entirely new game mode. The return of Freeze For All is the center of attention on social media, but the festive map is also one of the key elements of this year's winter event. Here's everything that's been added to the Permafrost event and how to access the limited-time content.
Freeze For All Mode
Perhaps the most anticipated part of the permafrost event, Freeze For All is a game mode that combines the winter season with a free-for-all gameplay style. Eight fierce competitors will fight across a snowy landscape to determine who is the most skilled, so you won't be able to rely on the aid of any teammates.
There are lots of reasons to look forward to Freeze For All in 2024. Though a free-for-all mode isn't generally commonplace in Siege, its uniqueness isn't why players are getting so excited. Freeze For All has been updated with new mechanics for the celebration, as you'll now be able to collect more points from an enemy corpse once you defeat them.
The competitor who reaches a total of 40 points first will be crowned the king of Freeze For All, or whoever has the most points after the timer runs out. To survive a Freeze For All match, you'll need to take caution around every corner since there will always be an enemy waiting for you. If the new points feature isn't exciting enough, then perhaps the exclusive holiday map is more notable.
Reimagined Map
Hereford Base is one of the most popular locales in Rainbow Six Siege, especially for competitive players. As such, Ubisoft has switched up the tactical map for the holiday season and released a reskin for exclusive use in the Freeze For All mode.
If you like Christmas or the winter in general, then the Arctic Workshop map will quickly become one of your favorite places to explore in the tactical shooter. Hopefully, Ubisoft will continue to add more seasonal maps for future events, especially since the FPS fan-base seems to love reimagined locations, like the winterized Nuketown map in Black Ops.
New Festive Cosmetics
If you're a completionist, then you probably want to collect all of the holiday-themed items in the Permafrost event. Luckily, Ubisoft didn't hold anything back for 2024's celebration, as there are lots of different winter cosmetics available. There's also more than one way to unlock the snowy rewards, including through twitch drops, collection packs, and even weekly challenges.
The most notable pack is the Frost bundle, which is available by completing the challenges available each week. However, the enhanced Grim bundle is unlockable by collecting Twitch Drops by watching Siege streamers while the Permafrost event is active. You can get one free Freeze For All pack just for logging in and more by playing during Permafrost. Each pack may contain one of the following items.
Cosmetic
Item Type
Glacial Revelation
R4-C Skin
Ice Gheist
Mira Headgear
Wisent Warrior
Finka Headgear
Sight Of The Revenant
Thermite Headgear
All Ears '24
Thorn Headgear
Anthropomorphic '24
Vigil Headgear
Jolly Bonnet '24
Ash Headgear
X-Stache '24
Dokkaebi Headgear
Glacial Wrath
Thermite Uniform
Feline Enforcer '24
Thorn Uniform
Ice Age
Mira Uniform
Folkoric Samaritan '24
Dokkaebi Uniform
Winter's Wrath
Finka Uniform
In The Wrong '24
Vigil Uniform
Toy Crafter '24
Ash Uniform
Frigid Finality
Weapon Skin
Hailstorm
Spear .308 Skin
Better Not Cry '24
Vigil Weapon Skin
Gift-Wrapped '24
Ash Weapon Skin
Ice Forged
Mira Weapon Skin
Star-Shaped Drop '24
Dokkaebi Weapon Skin
Rime Enchantment
Thermite Weapon Skin
Mythical Cat '24
Thorn Weapon Skin
Champion Seeker
Drone Skin
Eternal Ice
Universal Charm
Numbing Reality
Card Background
Feline Enforcer '24
Thorn Portrait
Winter's Wrath
Finka Portrait
Ice Age
Mira Portrait
Glacial Wraith
Thermite Portrait
Folkloric Samaritan '24
Dokkaebi Portrait
In The Wrong '24
Vigil Portrait
Toy Crafter '24
Ash Portrait
Freeze For All Permafrost Collection
The final topic of interest in the Permafrost event is a new collection of bundles that you can buy in the shop. Although each one will cost you a pretty penny at prices between 1200 to 1680 R6 Credits per bundle. There are holiday bundles for Ash, Thermite, Dokkaebi, Vigil, Mira, and even Thorn.
With over five bundles to collect, you'll have to spend thousands of R6 Credits to buy everything during the Permafrost event. It's unclear when some of these cosmetics will return, so you should pick up your favorite ones before December 6th if any truly catch your eye. We may see the return of these shop items in 2025, but we won't know until next December.