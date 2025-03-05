The 10 Best Operators in Rainbow Six Siege in 2025 - Zero, Mira, & More
- Rainbow Six Siege has entered a brand new meta with Y10S1
- The newest Operator, Rauora, has made an immediate impact
- Find out how the best operators in R6 affect the esports landscape
The roster of operators in Rainbow Six Siege is bigger than ever in 2025. Every time a new character is introduced, the meta shifts dramatically to counter their unique play-style and gadget. While some abilities allow characters to track enemies, others offer deadly traps.
Blackbeard recently received a rework, and new operators are dropping all the time, so we've compiled a list of the ten best characters and abilities in 2025 so that you can master the battlefield of Rainbow Six Siege.
The Best Operators in R6 are:
- Finka
- Aruni
- Lesion
- Maverick
- Blackbeard
- Mozzie
- Zero
- Mira
- Jackal
- Rauora
1. Finka
Finka is the perfect pick for new or seasoned players who want to support their team but also deal a little damage. An attacker with the Adrenaline Surge ability, Finka can activate a buff for her entire team, boosting HP and accuracy.
For weapons, Finka has a surprisingly diverse mix of guns in her arsenal. The 6P41 LMG and SPEAR .308 rifle are both ideal companions for Finka's Adrenaline Surge ability, though she can also equip the SASG-12 shotgun if you prefer to wing it in close-combat situations.
2. Aruni
Top-notch health comes naturally to Aruni, though her speed leaves a lot to be desired. Luckily, this defender doesn't need to be quick on her feet since the Surya Gate gadget can kill enemy players as soon as they step through a door.
Aruni can set up a Surya Gate in a doorway, then watch as its lasers burn through opponents. With the MK 14 ENR marksman rifle by her side, victims of the Surya Gate simply don't stand a chance.
3. Lesion
Lesion is a close-range attacker who operates perfectly for those who like to trap enemies in their tracks. Equipped with the T-5 SMG and SIX12 SD shotgun, Lesion can take an opponent out before they know what hit them.
Like most operators, Lesion's true strength comes from his ability to place Gu Mines around the map. These traps are nearly invisible and deal deadly damage upon being stepped on. Place your Gu strategically, and your team will have their own damage-dealing security system. Make sure not to place too many traps in one spot though, as they should be evenly distributed throughout the map.
4. Maverick
The Breaching Torch is a tool of destruction that's effective for breaking through even the toughest reinforced walls while attacking an enemy's castle. Forge your own path through each map while playing Maverick.
All of Maverick's primary weapons are assault rifles, but the M4 and AR-15.50 are both power-packed guns with high damage. Add on a smoke grenade, and Maverick's kit is one of the best in Rainbow Six Siege.
5. Blackbeard
Blackbeard recently received a rework to bring him in line with modern operators. This attacker has high health but low speed, though his shield makes up for the discrepancy in maneuverability. Most shield operators are powerful in their own way, but Blackbeard is unique since his shield doesn't affect his ability to deal damage.
The H.U.L.L. Adaptable Shield is perfect for players who like a little cover but don't want to give up their favorite gun. Using the shield alongside a weapon is easy, especially when paired with the long-range SR-25.
RELATED: Rainbow Six Siege: An Ultimate Guide to the NEW Blackbeard
6. Mozzie
Mozzie is one of the best defenders in Rainbow Six Siege, as he can call upon the Pest Launcher to snatch drones. Typically, defenders don't have access to drones, but Mozzie's ability allows you to flip the script on attacking spies.
Secure an enemy's location with a drone, then surprise them with a flurry of shots from the P10 RONI SMG for an explosive combination. Mozzie can also set up barbed wire around the map, offering an easy way to capture drones.
7. Zero
Zero is a speedy attacker with a special weapon that shoots cameras. The Argus Launcher can fire cameras that offer visibility on multiple sides, effectively allowing your team to gather surveillance on the enemy.
The MP7 SMG and SC3000K assault rifle are both solid options depending on your play-style, but Zero has very low health, so the rifle is the logical choice. Regardless, Zero offers a perfect mix of support and aggression.
8. Mira
Mira has withstood the test of time and remained one of the best operators in Rainbow Six Siege for years. Her gadget allows one-way mirrors to be installed on walls around each location, creating an opening where there otherwise wouldn't be one.
The reason that Mira is so powerful is because her ability is unpredictable; there could be a mirror anywhere. If you're guarding mirrors as Mira, then you'll need a short-range weapon like the ITA12L shotgun or Vector .45 ACP SMG. Whichever gun you choose, you'll be satisfied with Mira's kit.
RELATED: Is Master Chief in Rainbow Six Siege?
9. Jackal
As far as attackers go in Rainbow Six Siege, Jackal is one of the toughest to play. Equipped with the Eyenox Model III, Jackal can detect even the faintest footsteps to catch defending operators from the shadows.
Jackal is balanced with medium health and speed, but his PDW9 SMG offers a swift rate of fire to take down enemies in an instant. If you're a tracker at heart, then Jackal may be the perfect fit for you.
10. Rauora
Rauora is the newest operator in Rainbow Six Siege, first introduced in Operation Prep Phase. An attacker with the 417 and M249 in her arsenal, Rauora can defeat enemies from up close or across the map.
Rauora's true strength is in the D.O.M. Panel Launcher, a gadget that can be used to attach bullet-proof barriers to doorways, barring pathways and creating confusion for the defending team. To control the map effectively, Rauora needs to be on your team.
How to Watch Rainbow Six Siege Esports
As Operation Prep Phase rushes into Rainbow Six Siege at light speed, fans need to know where to go to enjoy the latest competitive matches. If you like Esports, then you can visit the Rainbow6 Twitch Channel to browse their expansive library of past tournaments. Competitions like the Six Invitational 2025 are available for viewing now.