Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Collision Point Roadmap — Blackbeard Rework, Crossplay, & More
Rainbow Six Siege has added new operators and content consistently throughout the past decade, and we are about to take a look at the newest update coming to Siege soon. Ubisoft is pulling out all the stops for this one, and they've announced tons of new info today that'll excite fans to their core.
An operator rework is grappling into the first-person shooter soon, so get ready for all-new tactical mayhem. If you like cosmetics, then the upcoming season will also introduce its own battle pass. Below, you'll find a compilation of the most crucial additions coming to Rainbow Six Siege in Operation Collision Point.
Operation Collision Point Release Date
The action hasn't started just yet, so many fans are eager to learn the Operation Collision Point release date. The update will launch on December 3rd, so there's about two weeks left until multiple operators change forever. Although you'll have to wait a few weeks, you can still read up about everything to expect in the newest season. The Test Server will update to Operation Collision Point at some point next week according to Ubisoft, but we don't yet know the exact date.
Operator Changes
Many operators are getting balancing changes in Operation Collision Point, but Blackbeard's heavy rework is the most substantial. In addition, Ubisoft is working on balancing some more recent characters to provide a fun and fair environment. The operators set to receive changes include Sens and Ying, but ballistic shields will also be getting a nerf.
Blackbeard's Rework
Blackbeard is in dire need of some new abilities, so it's perfect that he's receiving an updated shield with soft-breach. He'll now be able to use the shield to crush walls, so it's quite the upgrade. Alongside the shield, expect other small tweaks to Blackbeard. The rework is completely free, so every FPS fan can enjoy it at no extra charge.
PC X Console Crossplay
Crossplay 1.0 between PC and console players will be coming to Siege in Operation Collision Point. Arguably the biggest addition outside of Blackbeard's rework, players on all platforms should be excited to play with their friends. PC crossplay is a much-needed feature in Siege, as most major first-person shooters added it years ago.
This will be the first version of the new feature, so fans should expect some possible bugs and instability while playing cross-platform matches. Console players will have to join PC matches during crossplay, so Xbox and PlayStation fans will have a disadvantage.
Player Safety & Comfort
A ton quality of life updates are coming in Siege's next update to increase safety and balance competitive matches. New lobby balancing will help decrease skill disparity between teams, while the implementation of AI chat moderation will keep young players safe. A refreshed version of the reputation system is also confirmed for Operation Collision Point, which will keep a record of things players have done, such as detected activity while using the in-game chat.
Your reputation will have an effect on how much Renown you earn, along with other rewards. You'll also lose access to game mode playlists like Ranked if your reputation falls too low, so make sure to treat other players with respect. However, your rewards will also be increased if you gain a positive reputation, so although the penalties may be harsh, there's a silver lining to this system for upstanding competitors.
The Siege Cup Beta
A beta for the Siege Cup is rolling out on every platform in the next action-packed update. You can register for participation with four teammates for a chance to win Competitive Coins, which you can use to purchase packs full of fun items. The Siege Cup will feature a competitive ruleset, along with matches that last eight rounds each. If you're excited about a fierce battle to become the best Rainbow Six Siege player, then this feature is for you.
The Likely Return of Snow Brawl or Freeze For All
Snow Brawl was a December-January event in 2022 and 2023, so it's safe to say that we may see a new iteration of this festive event in 2024 during Operation Collision Point. If Snow Brawl doesn't return, then there will likely be another winter-themed festival to enjoy in Rainbow Six Siege around the holidays. The Freeze For All event may also make a comeback, which would feature a free-for-all game mode in an icy location.
The Snow Brawl mode is basically a Christmas-themed version of Capture the Flag, as you'll be trying to secure the opposing team's flag as your main objective, but you'll also have access to an arsenal of snowballs. In previous years, we saw an updated holiday-themed version of Chalet, which is already in a snowy location. If Snow Brawl does make an action-packed comeback, then there will probably be new cosmetics to earn as well.
