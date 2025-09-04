New Rainbow Six Siege Women's Tournament: What is Rally Point?
The gender gap in competitive FPS games is decreasing, and more women than ever before are enjoying titles like Call of Duty, Counter-Strike and VALORANT. As this phenomenon progresses, it's making its way into the esports world as well: Riot Games' Game Changers is one popular example that has helped elevate female competitors. Rainbow Six Siege will soon host a similar initiative: throughout fall and winter 2025, it will partner with a female-led esports organizer to recognize new talent in a women's tournament circuit called Rally Point. The event has a prize pool and will culminate in a Finals broadcast at the year's end. Here's everything to know about its format, schedule, registration process and more.
What is Rally Point? New Rainbow Six Siege Women's Tournament
Rally Point is a new Rainbow Six Siege tournament initiative. The circuit exclusively hosts female players, who will " train, compete, and build lasting connections in a welcoming and competitive environment."
The initiative is beginning with players in North America, specifically, the United States and Canada. Rally Point's organizer, Raidiant, is a female-led event and broadcasting company with a focus on elevating women in esports.
Esports Hall of Fame inductee and Raidiant's president Heather "sapphiRe" Garozzo says:
“I’m incredibly proud that Raidiant has been selected to help bring Rally Point to life [...] as a veteran competitive gamer and former World Champion, I’ve seen firsthand how powerful representation can be. Rally Point isn’t just a competition - it’s a celebration of skill, growth and an inclusive community. We’re honored to empower incredible talent and create a space where women and their allies can truly thrive.”
Rally Point has an official partnership with Rainbow Six Siege's community team. It includes a dedicated Discord space where casual gamers and competitors alike can connect and follow the circuit.
What's the Rainbow Six Siege Rally Point Prize Pool?
Rally Point offers a monetary prize for its competitors. Its total prize pool is 10,000 USD, distributed to players throughout the season.
- 7,500 USD will go towards showcase prizes.
- 1,200 USD will go towards hub prizes.
- 1,300 USD will go towards the Rally Cup.
How to Join Rainbow Six Siege Rally Point
Rally Point will host an open registration period until November 10, though it's optimal for participants to sign up before the September 19 kick-off phase. To join, users must go through a registration process on Raidiant's dedicated website here. Players must verify their accounts with FACEIT after they register. In addition, they must be 18 or older and compete from the United States or Canada.
Rainbow Six Siege Rally Point Schedule
Raidiant is planning a full season for its Rally Point competitors. The entire event will span from September 19 to December 2025. It also includes multiple phases, during which the top competitors will be selected for a final showcase broadcast.
- September 2: Registration period begins.
- September 19: Kick-off begins. Games begin.
- November 10: Registration period ends.
- November 15: Final game night.
- December 12: Finals broadcast reveals the competition's winners.
How to Watch Rainbow Six Siege Rally Point
The Rally Point Finals will be the tournament's most important event. It claims a sizable prize pool portion and features Rally Point's strongest competitors from throughout the season. Rally Point's Finals will be broadcast live on Raidiant's Twitch channel, twitch.tv/RaidiantGG .