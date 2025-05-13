R6 Siege Reload Finals Schedule, Dates & Twitch Drops
Rainbow Six Siege is one of the most tactical esports in the industry, and athletes are facing off once again at the Reload in Rio de Janeiro. The latest Siege event has brought together twenty teams to see who can survive until the second phase, which is set to begin on May 16th.
If you'd like to catch the Reload finals live or are simply interested in collecting a few Twitch Drops, then we've got you covered. A partnership just blossomed between Xbox Game Pass and BLAST R6 Esports, so there's a lot to look forward to in the future of competitive Siege.
Here's a guide to everything you should know about the R6 Reload, including the entire roster and an explanation of the Bullet system.
What is the R6 Reload?
In Siege's latest tournament, twenty pro teams have agreed to throw their hats in the ring to vie for a chunk of the Reload's prize pool. There's $520,000 to earn in total, so competitors will face off in Rio de Janeiro to earn a piece of the pie, of which $170,000 will go to the top team.
The Bullet System Explained
Reload is introducing fans to the Bullet system, a scoring resource that's essential to staying in the fight. A team will choose how many bullets to wager in each match. If a team wagers three bullets, then they'll gain three upon winning, but lose three after a loss.
To shake things up even more, every team has access to three cards that can be used one time each. Though they can only be activated once, every card is worth its weight in gold. For example, the Chicken Card allows a team to back out of a match that they may not be able to win.
The Reload's format is a welcome change as it forces athletes to adapt to new mechanics in real time, which is important for an esport to stay fresh for fans. Pros from around the world, like FURIA Esports and Team Secret, are in the lineup, so you won't want to miss Siege's most unique tournament ever.
Who's in the Lineup?
There are twenty famous teams in the R6 Reload's roster. FaZe Clan won this year's Six Invitational, and they're back again to strive for first place in the Reload.
Among the other competing teams include esports titans like Team Falcons, M80, and even Dark Zero, so here's a full list of competitors according to the Ubisoft website.
• G2 Esports (Europe)
• Team BDS (Europe)
• Team Secret (Europe)
• Team Falcons (Europe)
• Fnatic (Europe)
• DarkZero (North America)
• Spacestation Gaming (North America)
• M80 (North America)
• Cloud9 (North America)
• Wildcard (North America)
• FaZe Clan (Brazil)
• Team Liquid (Brazil)
• FURIA (Brazil)
• LOUD (Brazil)
• w7m esports (Brazil)
• CAG Osaka (APAC)
• Elevate (APAC)
• PSG Talon (APAC
• SCARZ (APAC)
• BNK FEARX (APAC)
How to Watch the Reload
Fans at home can catch the Reload for free by visiting the Rainbow6 Twitch channel. If you're busy during the tournament, then you can head to the Rainbow Six Esports channel on YouTube to explore past streams of the competition.
When Does the Reload Begin?
The Reload has already begun. Phase 1 takes place between May 10th through the 14th. Eight teams will survive the first round, while the other twelve will be eliminated before the second phase.
Phase 2 begins on May 16th and lasts until the 18th. Doors open at around noon on each day of Phase 2, though exact match times may be subject to change.
Time Zone
First Match Begins on May 16th
PDT
6 AM
EDT
9 AM
UTC
2 PM
CET
3 PM
Time Zone
First Match Begins on May 17th
PDT
8:45 AM
EDT
11:45 AM
UTC
4:45 PM
CET
5:45 PM
Time Zone
First Match Begins on May 18th
PDT
12:15 PM
EDT
3:15 PM
UTC
8:15 PM
CET
9:15 PM
How to Earn Twitch Drops During the Reload
If you'd like to pick up a few goodies during the Reload, then you should watch the event live on select Twitch channels. For English viewers, the Rainbow6 channel is the best spot to watch the tournament.
You can earn multiple Esports Packs throughout the Reload, but if you're looking for exclusive rewards, then you'll need to watch the final day live. Viewers who watch the Grand Finals on May 18th for five hours will unlock a special weapon skin, while those who tune in to the Year 10 stream at 2 PM EDT on May 18th will gain a Siege X charm.
How to Link Your Twitch Account
To link your Twitch account, visit this webpage. Next, click Get Started, then Log In With Twitch. After linking your accounts and earning a drop, you can visit your profile on Twitch and click Drops to claim your Reload prizes.
Ubisoft has confirmed that the Twitch channels below are eligible for Reload Twitch Drops, and the lineup includes accounts for multiple languages.
• English (stream A): Twitch.tv/Rainbow6
• English (stream B): Twitch.tv/Rainbow6Bravo
• English: YouTube
• English: TikTok
• German: TikTok
• Portuguese: Twitch.tv/rainbow6br
• Portuguese: YouTube
• Japanese: Twitch.tv/Rainbow6JP
• Japanese: YouTube
• French: Twitch.tv/Rainbow6FR
• French: YouTube
• Spanish: Twitch.tv/rainbow6es
• Spanish: YouTube