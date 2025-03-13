Huge Siege X Reveal - What We Know About the Future of Rainbow Six Siege
The first-person shooter genre has continued to evolve over the past three decades. Tactical FPS games have grown significantly in popularity in recent years, and new action-packed shooters are releasing all the time.
Rainbow Six Siege has remained the king of tactical shooters for a decade, but it's time for a fresh coat of paint to shake up its strategic gameplay. The next chapter of Siege has just been revealed, so we're bringing you everything you need to know.
Siege X Revealed
The latest chapter of Ubisoft's tactical FPS has been officially announced. Titled Siege X, the upgraded shooter comes equipped with overhauled visuals and exciting new mechanics that will allow players to create unique strategies. Though it's not quite a sequel, Siege X will offer more immersive and expansive gameplay.
Siege X Release Date
Siege X is set to release on June 10th, which will coincide with the launch of Year 10: Season 2. With only months until its official release date, Siege X is likely to shake up the meta more than any update in the title's history.
Siege X Will be Free-To-Play
In one of the biggest changes coming with the launch of Siege X, Ubisoft's FPS is going free-to-play on all platforms. You'll be able to experience an exciting roster of classics operators at no cost, making Siege one of the most expansive shooters on the free-to-play market.
Overwatch 2 was also released for free, so it appears that most multiplayer games are following the trend. Siege X's debut as free-to-play will likely expand its player base significantly, which could signal an increase in Esports tournaments too.
New Game Mode: Dual Front
The latest game mode in Siege, Dual Front, is a completely new experience offering 6v6 teams and the ability to respawn after death. With enhanced environmental destruction, there are new ways to outsmart your enemies. As the most exciting feature, you can mix attackers and defenders on the same team in Dual Front.
The operator pool will be limited, but a new selection will be available throughout each season. New fans will find that Dual Front is more forgiving, helping less-experienced gamers gain their footing before heading into ranked play. The operator combos will be endless; the only limit is player imagination.
Better Visuals & Audio: Classic Maps Are Being Revitalized
Along with the introduction of Dual Front, classic maps like Clubhouse and Chalet are being rebuilt with improved visuals and mechanics. Fire extinguishers are now interactive, creating a smoke screen when you shoot them.
The pool of modernized maps will be limited at launch, but more locations will likely be reworked each season. In the long-term, Ubisoft plans to create a more interactive experience with Siege X as a whole. Here's a list of each modernized map you can explore in Siege X on June 10th.
Map
Release Date
Clubhouse
June 10th
Chalet
June 10th
Bank
June 10th
Border
June 10th
Kafe
June 10th
Improved Lighting
Lighting has been improved, along with player shadows, to make it easier to spot enemies before they strike. Whether you're a casual or pro, the upgraded graphics and maps will only make Siege X feel that much more realistic.
Enhanced Audio
Gameplay audio in Siege X has been enhanced to bring it in line with other modern shooters. Rainbow Six Siege is a tactical game, so gunshots and footsteps need to be realistic and accurate to create the most life-like experience.
Mechanical Improvements are Coming with Siege X
Siege X isn't just improving the visuals and adding a new mode, there are also many improvements that will increase the quality of life for each player. You can now sprint when you rappel, plus running into an edge will cause you to swiftly turn the corner.
Weapon cosmetics will soon be much more notable too. A new weapon inspection system is being implemented into Siege X, so every gun skin you earn will feel even more rewarding.
Veteran Rewards
In addition to the new mechanical features, Ubisoft wants to reward each and every player who has been with Siege since the start. Exclusive cosmetics, like weapon skins, will be available to fans who have played prior to Siege X's launch.
You'll earn more rewards depending on how many years you've played, with an exclusive Black Ice camo available to those who have been with the FPS since its original launch in 2015.
How Will Siege X Affect Competitive Esports?
The biggest way that Esports will be impacted by the release of Siege X lies in the destructible ingredients. Fire extinguishers can be shot to deploy a temporary smoke screen, which is just a single example.
The Pick and Ban system will offer new ways to prevent the most powerful characters from dominating a match. We'll have to wait and see exactly how these new gameplay features will be used in competitive Siege, but they each offer a new way to get a jump on the enemy team.
How to Watch Rainbow Six Siege Esports
As a new era rushes into Rainbow Six Siege at light speed, fans need to know where to go to enjoy the latest competitive matches. If you like Esports, then you can visit the Rainbow6 Twitch Channel to browse their expansive library of past tournaments. Competitions like the Six Invitational 2025 are available for viewing now.