Rainbow Six Siege: Get Ready for a New Way to Pick and Ban in Siege X
The official reveal of Siege X was a sight to behold. Between modernized maps and enhanced visuals, there's a lot to look forward to in the next era of Rainbow Six Siege.
Siege X is going to completely reshape how competitive fans approach each and every situation. While the destructible ingredients will allow new avenues for strategy, the Pick and Ban system is an exciting way to limit which operators can compete in a match.
What is Pick & Ban?
Pick and Ban is a new dynamic mechanic coming to ranked play that'll allow players to ban one operator on the enemy team for a single round. By simultaneously banning an enemy operator on each team, Pick and Ban will offer a quick way to balance the playing field before heading into a round.
Whether shield operators are your primary frustration or you simply can't stand getting caught in Frost's trap, every ranked player has a character that they can't stand. If you want to prevent the enemy team from rallying around a specific attacker or defender, then Pick and Ban will be right up your alley.
How Will Pick & Ban Affect Competitive Siege?
Esports and ranked play will be affected significantly by the introduction of a new Pick and Ban system. Certain operators, like Blitz, may be less common due to operator bans in each match.
If a popular operator is banned, then that also shuts off the opportunity to use synergy strategies specific to that character. The updated ban mechanic will help even the battlefield mid-match, so competitors can adapt to their opponent's gameplay style.
Which Operators Will be Commonly Banned?
We can speculate that shield operators will often be banned in competitive play. This may include Blackbeard, Blitz, Montagne, and Clash. Attackers and defenders with shield-based gadgets provide a frustrating experience for the opposing team, though they aren't the only operators to be disliked.
High-tier characters like Mira and Fenrir are also prime targets for a ban, especially in highly competitive matches. The commonly banned operator list will surely shift with the competitive meta. Siege X will likely launch with some balancing changes too, so we'll have to wait and see which characters become popular in June.
How to Watch Rainbow Six Siege Esports
As a new era rushes into Rainbow Six Siege at light speed, fans need to know where to go to enjoy the latest competitive matches. If you like Esports, then you can visit the Rainbow6 Twitch Channel to browse their expansive library of past tournaments. Competitions like the Six Invitational 2025 are available for viewing now.