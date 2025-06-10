Rainbow Six Siege: First Patch Notes for Siege X Operation Daybreak
There's a smorgasbord of improvements and additions coming in Siege X, including brand-new game modes and reworks for fan-favorite operators.
The patch notes for the new era of Rainbow Six Siege, Siege X, are finally here, alongside everything you should know about Operation Daybreak. Since the latest iteration of Siege releases today, let's dive into everything that's changed in Ubisoft's first-person shooter.
How Will Competitive Esports Change in Siege X?
With the introduction of an esports tab and new operators on the horizon, there are lots of ways that Siege X will shape the competitive future of Ubisoft's tactical shooter. At launch, Clash's rework might make shield characters more popular, as she's getting a fresh update to her skill set.
Destructible ingredients on modernized maps will also make competitive play more varied since each one provides a new way to gain an advantage over enemy combatants. The fire extinguishers will be especially useful since they allow you to create an impromptu smoke screen with only environmental objects.
If you'd like to learn more about how Siege X is shaking up the meta this June, check out Ubisoft's official patch notes below.
The Siege X Patch Notes
CLASH REWORK
Reworked for greater mobility, Clash's CCE Shield can anchor to the ground, letting her roam free and taser the enemy remotely to slow them down while she takes them out from a distance. While carrying the CCE Shield, Clash can use the same free look ability as other Operators, and benefit from her shield expanding and collapsing depending on the situation she finds herself in.
FREE ACCESS
Starting with the launch of Year 10 Season 2, Siege X will be accessible for free to new players on all platforms. This includes access to the base game, featuring a variety of game modes such as Quick Match, Unranked, Deathmatch, Events, Tutorials, Training, Custom Game, and the new, permanent Dual Front mode. However, players with free access to Siege won't be able to join the competitive game modes, Ranked and Siege Cup, unless they upgrade to a paid version of the game. Additionally, free access includes a selection of Operators unlocked by default, with others available after completing the tutorials and challenges designed for newcomers.
DUAL FRONT - NEW 6V6 GAME MODE
Dual Front is a new, permanent 6v6 mode where players field Attack and Defense Operators at the same time to secure the enemies' sectors while defending their own. During the match, an Assignment takes place, granting an advantage to the team that completes it.
EXCLUSIVE MAP: DISTRICT
The setting of the Dual Front game mode is the District map. Located in an urban cityscape, this large map features mirrored areas: one derelict, filled with abandoned buildings and graffiti, and the other modern, clean, and corporate.
A unique characteristic of this map is the playable exteriors, making District a free-flowing and unpredictable battleground. At the center, the Neutral Sector is a crossroads of action where Operators can rotate at any time, and fight over Assignments when they come into play.
MODERNIZED MAPS
Bank, Clubhouse, Border, Chalet, and Kafe have been updated for Siege X. With modernized materials, an updated lighting system, and new destructible ingredients, new life has been breathed into these maps.
NEW DESCTRUCTIBLE INGREDIENTS
Destructible ingredients in the map environment provide a new way to control maps:
• Fire extinguishers can be shot to concuss enemies and release a plume of smoke to obscure the vision of enemies.
• Metal detectors make a loud noise when passed through and can be temporarily deactivated or destroyed.
• Gas pipes can be shot, creating hazardous flame damage that blocks Operators from easily moving around them. After a short time, the shot gas pipe becomes destabilized and explodes, damaging any Operator in range.
ADVANCED RAPPEL
This season brings more freedom to how you climb buildings. Now, you sprint along walls and hop around corners, getting you where you need to go faster and more efficiently.
NEW PICK & BAN SYSTEM
The new Pick & Ban System transitions from a static structure where bans were decided before the match to a flexible one that allows both teams to adapt their strategy. Now, both teams simultaneously ban one enemy Operator per round, stacking up to six Operator bans in a match until team roles swap and the banned Operators reset. This means that the Operators you ban won't affect you later on in the match, and you can focus on disrupting your enemies' strategy without worrying about how that ban will affect you later. If the match goes to overtime, both teams will carry over their previous bans.
NEW COMMUNICATION WHEEL
The Communication Wheel adds new ways to communicate to your allies non-verbally so everyone can communicate more effectively. Preset pings grant the ability to relay specific information quickly.
WEAPON INSPECT
Whether you're in the heat of a match or taking a tactical pause, take a moment to appreciate the fine details of your weapon skins, attachments, and charms, and show off your style!
VETERAN REWARDS
At the start of the new season, to reward your involvement in the game, we'll be giving cumulative rewards according to the year in which you first launched the game from Y1 to Y10. In addition, you will receive a badge representing the year in which you launched the game from Y1 to Y9.
UNRANKED RETURN
Standard has been removed from the available playlists and Unranked has been brought back for all players above Clearance Level 20.
Unranked is an exact copy of Ranked in terms of rounds, timers, Pick & Ban, and general settings. Map filters will be kept in Unranked so players can have more map variety and play a specific map pool with Ranked settings.
AUDIO OVERHAUL
Sound has always been an important part of Rainbow Six Siege, which is why we've overhauled audio for Siege X. Reverb and propagation modifications help players pinpoint where and how far something could be, making auditory information more accurate. Banter between Operators has also been added, bringing life to the Operators and immersing players deeper into the Siege universe.
NEW ESPORTS TAB
This new section gives esports a home inside Siege for the first time ever, highlighting live matches and outlining the schedule so you can stay up to date without leaving the main menu. Releasing this season is only the first iteration, and the Esports Tab will continue to evolve throughout the year.
NEW PLAYER ONBOARDING
This season brings improvements to the AI system and removes the Versus AI playlist in favor of 2 new ones targeted to different player bases.
ENLISTED
This new AI playlist is designed for new players to experience Siege X and learn the basic flow of the game by going up against a team of enemy AI either solo or in a Squad. Once a player reaches Clearance Level 18, they'll no longer have access to this playlist.
FIELD TRAINING
Similar to the Enlisted playlist, Field Training is where players can go up against a team of enemy AI either solo or in a Squad. However, this playlist offers customizable options such as AI difficulty, pre-setups, and map selection, in addition to being able to play the full roster of AI-supported Operators. Field Training is available to all players at Clearance Level 18 or higher.
CLEARANCE LEVEL REVAMP
In this new season, we've completely revamped the Clearance Level system to give more progression rewards and guide newcomers, so they experience the game at a better pace, helping them train their skills in the best possible setting.
• Enlisted unlocked at CL2
• Attack & Defense Tutorials unlocked at CL2
• Shooting Range unlocked at CL3
• Quick Match unlocked at CL3
• Dual Front unlocked at CL5
• Landmark Drill unlocked at CL5
• Deathmatch unlocked CL7
• Target Drill unlocked at CL10
• Field Training unlocked at CL18
• Unranked unlocked at CL20
• Operator Specialties at CL20
• Ranked unlocked at CL50
• Siege Cup unlocked at CL50
In addition to unlocking playlists on their journey to Clearance Level 50, players will unlock various Operators and challenges to help them build up a roster and develop the skills worthy of the badges they'll unlock along the way.
Due to the new system, current and returning players will have their Clearance Level adjusted. For any Operators already owned, you'll be given their value in renown instead.
FIRST-PERSON SHADOWS
This small, but crucial change adds a whole new layer to tactical awareness. With first-person shadows, it'll be easier to give away your location when entering a room or passing through hallways, so make sure to stay vigilant and think twice about your positioning.
NEW OUTLINE SYSTEM
This change outlines enemies in your line of sight so they are clear, identifiable, and can no longer hide in the shadows. It's a big change, but one that aims to make gameplay more fun and fair by putting an emphasis on how much noise a player makes rather than how visible they are. As always, we will keep listening to your feedback and adjust as needed.
MOMENTUM MOVEMENT IMPROVEMENT
Your momentum is now maintained when you step off short ledges, bringing more fluidity into how you move around the environment. Long drops will also force you out of aiming down your weapon sights. In addition, vault inputs are now buffered, meaning you can hold the vault button down and run into vaultable objects to vault without waiting for the prompt to appear.
TINNITUS FX
The new Tinnitus SFX option lets you customize the audio effect played when stunned in-game, be it from a Stun Grenade or another source. With this option, players who are sensitive to the ear-ringing sound of tinnitus can change it to a wave or mute the sound effect entirely.
NEW UI
The reworked and refreshed UI mixes classic Siege colors and easier-to-navigate menus. New art, textures, animations and layouts return to the classic, Siege special ops tone with a style focused on tactical elements and destruction gameplay.
BATTLE PASS NAVIGATION IMPROVEMENT
Navigating the Battle Pass Rewards Map is now more interactive and responsive. By removing the mini-map and adding different levels of zoom, you'll enter the rewards map with a zoomed-out overview that helps you better identify and evaluate the rewards you want through the use of added filters. From there, you can zoom in and inspect the rewards in more detail.
ANTI-CHEAT FEATURES & UPDATES
A game-changer in our fight against cheat-makers, Season 2 introduces live, seamless R6 ShieldGuard updates—no maintenance required. This means pushing new game executables to players with minimal disruption, anytime during the season. Each update strengthens security and breaks active cheats. With cheat makers forced to constantly adapt, creating cheats becomes harder and more expensive—making them less available overall.
In addition to being able to push R6 ShieldGuard updates live, security experts on the team have worked hard to patch vulnerabilities and increase key components that make the game more secure, all while introducing new gameplay violations that detect tempering and can ban cheaters live.
BALANCING
SLEDGE
Shield Operators will want to keep their distance from Sledge going forth: one swing of his hammer is now all he needs to get that shield out of the way and knock them to the ground.
JACKAL
This season brings multiple changes to Jackal to encourage more use of the headset and make things less frustrating for Defenders.
Hunter mark scans have been increased to 5 (from 3), but the pings have been reduced to only one, no matter how long ago the footprint was left. And, once a set of footprints has been scanned, they'll be removed immediately—making it harder for Jackal to scan the same Operator's footprints again. Old footprints now last longer, however, with an increase to 90 seconds from 120.
BLACKBEARD
The glass on the H.U.L.L. Adaptive Shield has been tinted to make it easier for players up against Blackbeard to see when the shield is down or still extended. Additionally, the sound effects of the glass panel moving up and down has been enhanced so you'll know the state of Blackbeard's shield without visual confirmation if you're close enough.
ELECTRICITY EFFECT
As of Season 2, electricity is now a neutral element. Like fire, it no longer differentiates which team you're on and will destroy any device that touches it, meaning players will need to be mindful of when and where they place their devices. In addition, electricity no longer injures Operators, but rather give them a temporary slow debuff.
MATCHMAKING IMPROVEMENTS
A new addition to our matchmaking system decays the skill value for players who return after long periods of not playing the game. The skill value of these players decreases according to the time they have not played.
Due to this change, we've also lowered the wins required to unlock Ranked again after coming back (now 1 win is required instead of 5).
LONG-TERM PROGRESSION
BADGES
With these new badges, you'll be able to show your progression for Dual Front and Siege Cup.
• For Siege Cup, you can earn the badge SIEGE CUP WINNER for winning the Siege Cup and SIEGE CUP GRINDER for winning Siege Cup matches.
• For Dual Front, you can earn the badge DUAL FRONT WINNER by winning Dual Front matches.
You'll also unlock new badge challenges at a specific Clearance Levels—unlock UNRANKED WINNER at Clearance Level 20, ALPHA COLLECTOR at Clearance Level 30, and RANKED WINNER at Clearance Level 50.
CAREER STATS TRACKER
A stats tracker has been added to your career so you can find out more about your stats such as win rate, kills, assists, KOST, etc., or about your performance with your most-played Operators. Check how you perform in individual playlists and filter your stats by season to see how you've developed over time.
SEASONAL CAMO SKINS
The beginning of a new era is a time to rejoice and unleash your overflowing energy. Celebrate this occasion with the Daybreak seasonal camo headgear and uniform skins. The seasonal camo will be released at season launch and is available for purchase throughout the season. Once unlocked, it remains in your inventory indefinitely and can be applied to all available Operators.
OPERATOR PRICE DECREASE
New leads, and a renewed level of energy heralds the arrival of Operation Daybreak. Ready to jump into the fray, two Operators are seeing a price decrease this season. Decreasing to 10,000 Renown, or 240 R6 Credits, is Operator Sens. Meanwhile, Fenrir sees a reduction in cost to 15,000 Renown, or 360 R6C Credits.
ADDITIONAL UPDATES
NEW DISCOVERY PLAYLIST
- From June 10th to 17th, discover the visual enhancements and new destructible ingredients on the 5 modernized maps: Bank, Clubhouse, Border, Chalet, and Kafe.
QUICK MATCH UPDATE
We've made some changes to Quick Match so it better fits a playlist unlocked at the start of a player's journey.
• Reduced amount of pre-setups to allow opportunities for players to optimize strategy while maintaining quick, competitive matchups.
• Increased the Action Phase duration to 180 seconds (from 165).
• Increased the Preparation Phase duration to 45 seconds (from 35).
DEATHMATCH PLAYLIST
- Team Deathmatch and Free For All will be permanently maintained in a new Deathmatch playlist.
PERMANENT ARCADE REMOVAL
- Removed the Arcade playlist to make room for improved and more curated Arcade modes. When a new Arcade mode is released, it will only be
temporarily available.
ECONOMY
Resource distribution was modified so each playlist is more equal in terms of earnings. Adjustments were made to the economy so players can make a good amount of daily progress earlier in play session.
RENOWN
- With the introduction of Daily Renown challenge and a Renown Reward on Clearance Level-up, we've reduced the end of match Renown reward.
BATTLE POINTS
• Challenge reward increased to 1000 battle points (from 850).
• End of match Battle Points are now time-based with a slightly lower pay-out.
XP
• The new XP requirement per Clearance Level may cause some players to have a higher level after converting to the new system, but player
Clearance Level will never decrease.
• Amount of XP required to level up stops increasing at Clearance Level 100.
• Progression to Clearance Level 50 should take about the same time as before.
ALPHA PACK PROGRESSION
• The small adjustments on Alpha Pack progression in each playlist helps guarantee that they are more balanced in terms of progression per matchhour
played.
• This mainly favors game modes with longer matches, like Ranked.
CONNECT INVITATION
- Pending connection invites now show a yellow dot in-game.
DESTRUCTION PHYSICS
- Bullet holes are now cleaner, improving the visuals as well as saving memory for processing.
LOADOUT
• Changed the order in which weapons and devices appear in the loadout of most Operators.
• There was no change to what is available to the Operator, just the order of their slots.
TUTORIALS
• Only completing the Basics tutorial is now mandatory.
• Previously, players had to complete all 3 tutorials, except for specific test groups during Y9S1 and Y9S2.
DIFFICULTY TUNING
- Enemy AI in the Enlisted playlist have been adjusted so they are more forgiving for newcomers to Siege.
NEW BEHAVIORS
• AI Operators will react to the new destructible ingredients on maps but won't use them.
• AI Attackers will drone to different rooms to gather information.
• AI now uses suppressive fire against shield Operators.
CLASH
Clash has been added to the roster as a playable Operator.