10 Crucial Details You Missed in the Siege X Reveal
There's a lot coming to Rainbow Six Siege in 2025. Operation Prep Phase just debuted with a new operator, but that's not all Ubisoft has up their sleeve. Siege X was officially announced last week, but many players missed a few of the finer details.
Competitive pros and newer fans both have something to look forward to in the upgraded FPS, and even more players will be jumping into Siege X once it launches as free-to-play. Here are some of the upcoming features that'll leave you excited for June 10th.
1. The Communication Wheel
Get ready for a brand-new way to give callouts. The communication wheel will provide a variety of ways to direct your teammates throughout a match.
It's often difficult for beginners to understand what their allies are saying, so a non-verbal option is the perfect compromise. Pro players may use the communication wheel, but it'll surely be an essential tool for new fans.
2. Shadows Are More Accurate
Along with the visual enhancements, shadows are being reworked to provide enhanced accuracy. Shadows provide a way to detect an enemy before they turn the corner, so there'll finally be a more accurate way to counter stealth operators such as Nokk.
Next-gen enhancements, like the upcoming improvements to player shadows, will help Siege X compete with modern shooters. Since Rainbow Six Siege initially launched ten years ago, some of these changes are crucial to bringing R6 up to modern standards.
3. More Support for Beginners
One of Siege X's biggest goals is to create an experience with a lower barrier to entry. Ubisoft wants to welcome new players by providing safety nets for beginners.
A new onboarding system is coming in Siege X to simplify the flow of tutorials and unlockable game modes, which will easily transition new fans into the competitive player pool.
4. Dual Front's Operator Pool is Ever-Changing
Dual Front won't always have the same set of operators. It appears that the pool may change as often as twice a season to keep gameplay fresh. The meta will constantly shift, so there'll be endless possibilities for new operator combos.
The initial roster at launch is unknown, but if it's anything like the Dual Front beta, then veteran fans are in for a treat. You can switch your character anytime in Dual Front, so there's ample opportunity to try new playstyles.
5. Weapon Inspection is Finally Here
Siege players have been asking for weapon inspection for the last decade. Though it's a small thing, it makes earning gun camos feel much more rewarding.
Black Ice is great, but it's somewhat pointless if you can't see the entirety of your weapon. Developers heard the call, and weapon inspection is finally being added in Siege X. If you've avoided the battle pass in the past, it just got more valuable.
6. R6ShieldGuard Will Stomp Out Cheaters
One of the most exciting things in Siege X is R6ShieldGuard, a new unification effort that combines systems like Binary Hardening, Cheat Detection, and Mouse Trap. Since running into a cheater can ruin your match, the penalties for unsavory actions in Siege will only continue to grow.
Anti-cheat efforts are starting to be taken seriously among the FPS community, so it's only logical that Ubisoft is committed to ensuring an action-packed gameplay experience that's fair for everyone.
7. Ranked is Still a Paid Game Mode
Though Siege X is launching as a free-to-play title, there will still be paid components. Those who own Rainbow Six Siege keep access to every game mode, while new players will be restricted.
Ranked remains a premium experience for the foreseeable future, along with Siege Cup. Additionally, some operators will only be available to paid players initially, so the free Siege X version leaves much to be desired.
8. An Upgraded Rappel System
Get ready to rappel because it's finally getting an overhaul. You can now sprint as you rappel, and turning a sharp corner will result in a swift movement. Increased maneuverability will help players escape gunfire while providing a faster way into the objective room.
The upgrades coming to Siege's rappel system won't be huge for casual fans, but competitive pros will surely find new ways to use it to their advantage. It was an unexpected upgrade, but an important one nonetheless.
9. Audio Will be More Clear
Listening for footsteps separates good players from great in Rainbow Six Siege. To be able to predict your enemy's location, you need to listen closely. Gunshots are also an important audible detail that can reveal your foes.
Ubisoft is dedicated to improving all of Siege's graphical and audio systems, so gunshots and footsteps will soon be clearer. To create a modern experience in Siege X, enhanced audio is essential.
10. Smoke Grenades Are Less Important
Smoke will still be a fantastic operator choice, but smoke grenades are becoming less useful in Siege X. Fire extinguishers are present around each modernized map, so you can deploy a smoke screen within the environment without carrying an extra gadget.
Every location hasn't been reworked yet, but once the map roster is fully modernized, you can expect to see fewer operators who use smoke grenades. Only time will tell how destructible ingredients can impact the meta, but at least Warden will be more useful.
How to Watch Rainbow Six Siege Esports
As Operation Prep Phase rushes into Rainbow Six Siege at light speed, fans need to know where to go to enjoy the latest competitive matches. If you like Esports, then you can visit the Rainbow6 Twitch Channel to browse their expansive library of past competitive matches. Competitions like the Six Invitational 2025 are available for viewing now.