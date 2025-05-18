Siege X Roadmap Revealed - Clash Rework, Test Server, & More
As Rainbow Six Siege reaches its tenth year, Ubisoft decided to upgrade its tactical shooter with updated graphics and a variety of useful features. Modernized maps, destructible environments, and improved rappeling are just a few of the advancements planned for Siege X.
The release of Siege X is now less than a month away, and a new announcement has just revealed everything coming in the sequel's first year. A roadmap has been announced, too, so we're about to dive into everything you should know about Rainbow Six Siege in 2025.
When Does Siege X Hit the Market?
The release date for Siege X is currently June 10th, and it appears to be on track, based on today's announcement. Siege X will launch for free on Xbox Series S/X, PS5, and PC.
Ubisoft has added features to Siege X that connect with both the casual and competitive communities. A more laid-back mode like Dual Front helps new players jump into Siege's more complicated mechanics, while further support for the in-game esports page is great for the competitive scene overall.
What's Coming in Siege X?
Siege X is a faithful continuation of the original game. All of your favorite operators, modes, and cosmetics will still be available, but with a few extra goodies. The new Dual Front mode allows you to combine operators from the attacking and defending teams, while updated visuals will provide a better overall experience for players in 2025.
Additionally, five maps have been remade to bring them in line with modern standards, with more to come as Siege X grows bigger. Even more has been announced this afternoon, so here's what you should know about the Year 10 Roadmap.
Siege X Roadmap Announced!
The roadmap for Siege X has been officially revealed, and it looks like we're getting a plethora of new content this year. More modernized maps are on the menu, but a remaster for Clash was also announced, along with a new operator and character rework coming later in 2025.
The Year 10 Roadmap announcement also came with the news that Siege Cup will be available every single weekend beginning in Season 3. Fans can expect regular operator and map reworks periodically, further expanding the FPS.
Year 10 is set to be a fantastic time for Rainbow Six Siege. If Ubisoft continues to drop next-gen content on a regular basis, then Siege X could grow the player-base significantly. According to the announcement, the latest roadmap will serve as a template for the next decade.
How is Clash Changing?
In Year 10: Season 2, Clash will have a more interactive shield to help keep her balanced against other operators. Certain movements can now cause the updated shield to collapse temporarily. Clash's new shield can also be deployed as an environmental object by placing it down at a target location.
Unfortunately, Clash has had many issues since her release, but an update to her skill-set will allow her to be a fairer competitor in ranked.
Siege X Test Server Will Go Live Soon!
The test server is about to switch to Siege X, so players will be able to get their hands on the updated FPS before it officially launches on June 10th. The next season, Operation Daybreak, will be live on the test server on May 20th, so you'll only have to wait until Tuesday to jump into the tactical fun.
Only PC players who own Rainbow Six Siege will be able to access the Siege X test server initially, while console fans can look forward to the full release in June.
The Future of Professional Esports in Siege X
Siege X is introducing many features that'll help pro players become even better. Improved rappelling and destructible ingredients are welcomed additions to Siege's most tactical fans, but the true impact the sequel will have on esports is in its free-to-play status.
More fans will translate into extra viewers during major competitions, so competitive Siege has a good chance to grow in the coming months. Additionally, upgrades like improved graphics may make Siege X more attractive to fans versus a game like Warzone.
As the cherry on top, an enhanced in-game esports page is coming to help casual fans make the transition into competitive. If you'd like to learn more about the future of Ubisoft's Siege X, check out our interview with Creative Director Alex Karpazis.