Six Invitational 2025: Tickets, Dates, Venue
The 2024 Rainbow Six Siege competitive season is intensifying, and teams are beginning to qualify for its most prestigious tournament: the Six Invitational. The 20 strongest teams from around the globe will battle in the Ubisoft-hosted event to take home the coveted Hammer trophy. The 2025 Six Invitational will be the first hosted in the US. Here's an overview of what to expect, when the tournament will occur, where it's located and how fans can buy tickets to attend in person.
When is the 2025 Six Invitational?
The Six Invitational typically marks the end of the Rainbow Six Siege competitive year and occurs after the season's preliminary tournaments. Next year's 2025 Six Invitational will run from February 3rd to February 16, 2024.
2025 Rainbow Six Invitational Format and Schedule
The tournament will progress in three stages: the Group Stage, Playoffs and Finals. In the Group Stage, the top twenty qualifying teams are seeded into groups and compete in Round Robin best-of-three games for a place in the Playoffs. There, they battle in double-elimination brackets until they progress to the Finals. Finals games include Quarterfinals, Semifinals and Grand Finals. The Grand Finals winners will take home the Hammer trophy and part of the $3,000,000 prize pool after an intense best-of-five match.
Six Invitational Tournament Dates:
- Group Stage: February 3rd - 7th 2025
- Playoffs: February 9th - 11th 2025
- Finals: February 14th - 16th 2025
2025 Rainbow Six Invitational Location
Ubisoft will host the 2025 Six Invitational in Boston, Massachusetts, making it the first-ever Invitational to take place in the United States. The city's MGM Music Hall will hold the event. The venue is located in Fenway, just a bit northeast of the iconic Fenway Park baseball stadium, and has a capacity of over 5,000. Fans cannot attend the Group Stage and Playoffs phases in person. However, they can follow the tournament progress on the R6 Esports website and Twitch.
Where to Buy 2025 Rainbow Six Invitational Tickets
Interested esports fans can purchase tickets for the event directly at Ticketmaster here. There are several ticket options available. Buyers can select a 3-day Finals pass or attend on one specific date. Tickets are only available for individuals 18 and older. In addition, while Ubisoft encourages fans to cosplay and express their creativity, they note that attendees cannot wear face coverings or bring fake weapons within the facilities.
For more information on the MGM Music Hall and plans for the 2025 Six Invitational, check Ubisoft's official statement on the event here.