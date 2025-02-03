How to Unlock Twitch Drops During the Six Invitational 2025 - FREE Esports Packs
Rainbow Six Siege doesn't lack in the department of cosmetic items, and as the years have gone by, more and more skins have been created to bring players back to Ubisoft's tactical shooter. There are many ways to unlock cosmetics in Siege, including opening randomized packs and purchasing operator skins for real money.
Another fantastic way to grow your fun-filled collection is by redeeming Twitch Drops, which you can receive completely free by watching select channels on certain dates. The action-packed Six Invitational 2025 is now on our doorstep, so it's time to find out how you can get your hands on a few free rewards in Rainbow Six Siege.
How to Unlock Twitch Drops in Ubisoft's Rainbow Six Siege
To get Twitch Drops in Rainbow Six Siege, you'll need to link your accounts together by visiting the Drops website. Next, click Get Started > Login With Twitch. This will allow you to link both of your accounts together, so you can claim Twitch Drops via the Account Settings menu on the popular streaming platform.
When Should You Watch the Six Invitational 2025?
You can unlock the Ram's SI 2025 Charm, the SI 2025 Group Stage Charm, and ten Esports Packs by watching the Six Invitational 2025 Group Stage on the Twitch.tv/Rainbow6 channel between February 3rd and February 7th. Six more Esports Packs will be available during the Playoffs on February 9th through the 11th, along with the Ram's 2025 SI Headgear and the SI 2025 Playoffs Charm.
Finally, you can unlock four additional Esports Packs and a few other cosmetic rewards by watching the Finals on February 14th, 15th, and 16th. The extra items include the Reveal Panel Charm, Ram's SI 2025 Uniform, Ram's SI R4-C Skin, and the SI 2025 Finals Charm. Whether you enjoy watching competitive Rainbow Six Siege or not, the next two weeks will be the perfect opportunity to pick up a few free cosmetic items to add to your locker.
