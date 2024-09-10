Everything We Know About Skopos in Rainbow Six Siege Y9S3
Skopos is the next operator set to drop in Rainbow Six Siege in Operation Twin Shells. Here's all you need to know to master the powerful operator.
Skopos Backstory — Country, Lore, Personality
Kure "Skopos" Galanos is a 42-year-old operator from Nicosia, Cyprus. She fled her home at a young age due to civil unrest, eventually joining the civilian police. Skopos quickly became known for her accurate and deadly shooting skills, leading to the Hellenic Force. Rainbow took notice after she took part in the Mediterranean hostage crisis back in 2000.
Under Daniel Bogart, Skopos remained with Rainbow for 11 years. This means she was part of the Rogue Spear and Raven Shield campaigns, making her a veteran in the R6 battlefield. During this time, Skopos was studying mechanical engineering focused on drones.
During Operation Daedalus, Skopos first tried out her "Shells." The results were impressive (and deadly).
Despite her incredible skills, not everyone is happy about her return. This is due to her connection with Deimos and Nighthaven. Skopos is known for her intensity, control, and dedication while working for Rainbow. Still, what if she ends up siding with Deimos again?
Is Skopos In a Wheelchair?
Yes, Skopos uses a wheelchair.
Skopos was injured during one of her missions, resulting in her needing a wheelchair after nine operations and rehab. She has returned to active duty and now uses a wheelchair to get around.
Developers barely mentioned her disability in her bio. That's because being in a wheelchair is not what defines this deadly operator. In her trailer, she says that "time has changed and so have I," which initially could be seen as a reference to her injury, but then adds: "Now, I'm twice as dangerous."
Skopos Weapons and Abilities
Skopos has the following loadout:
- Primary Weapon: PCX-33 Assault Rifle
- Secondary Weapon: P229 Handgun
- Gadgets: Impact Grenade & Proximity Alarm
- Unique Ability: V10 Pantheon Shells
Skopos' unique ability makes her quite versatile. She can only operate one Shell at a time but she can switch between them at will, gathering intel and outsmarting enemy operators. She is focused on supporting her team, giving her squad valuable info to stay one step ahead of the opposing team.
While Skopos' weapon is very impressive, she is also great at escaping when needed thanks to her ability to switch out. She is also great a holding certain areas since it's not as risky for her (since she can nope outta there). Prepare to outflank the enemy easily, hold surprising positions, and keep enemies on their toes.