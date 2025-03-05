Rainbow Six Siege: Ultimate Guide to Rauora - BEST Gun, Tips, & More
Multiple operators are introduced in Rainbow Six Siege every year. Each character has a special gadget. Some abilities allow you to deploy sneaky traps, while others offer aid to the entire team. The gadgets in Siege always offer something distinct, so each operator's playstyle is unique.
Rauora is the latest attacker to grace the battlefield in Ubisoft's tactical shooter, but playing as her may present a challenge. We have a few tips to share for Rauora so that you'll have the best chance of achieving victory in ranked play.
How is Rauora Changing Siege's Competitive Meta?
Competitors in Rainbow Six Siege jump at the opportunity to use a new operator, whether they're an attacker or a defender. Rauora has a powerful gadget that can help your team block off pathways around a map, allowing you to gain the advantage.
The D.O.M. Launcher is Rauora's special tool. With it, you can attach reinforced barriers onto doorways that even bullets can't penetrate. Competitive Rainbow Six Siege just got a lot more challenging for defenders since they'll now be blocked off from various paths while Rauora is on the opposing team.
It's too early to tell how esports teams might implement the D.O.M. Panel Launcher into their gameplay strategy, but it's clear that blocking off multiple doorways will make navigating the map much more difficult for the defending team.
How to Play as Rauora
There are a few tips you'll need if you want to perform effectively while playing as Rauora. Between the best gun to use and advanced strategies for the D.O.M. Launcher, there's a lot you should know before jumping into Operation Prep Phase.
Block Off Doors Closest to the Objective Room
The D.O.M. Panel Launcher is the latest gadget to enter the battlefield. This weapon can block off doors via a bullet-proof barrier, so Rauora can affect movement around each map in many ways. With four panels, Rauora can destroy an enemy's access to entire sections of a building.
If you'd like to provide your team with the greatest advantage possible, then block off doors toward the middle of the map, as this will cause the most disruption to essential paths of movement. Organized attacking teams with strong communication will be able to avoid the blocked-off path, while the defenders will find it harder to access certain areas.
Drones can automatically maneuver under the panel, so you can use them to detect enemies after placing a barricade.
How to Open Rauora's Bullet-Proof Panels
Attackers and defenders alike can open up a doorway by shooting at the red mark on the top of a panel, but you'll have to stand within a few feet of a doorway to see the glowing target. Beware of Oryx, too, as his dash can destroy Rauora's bullet-proof panels.
The Best Gun for Rauora
Two primary weapons are available to Rauora. The first is the 417, a marksman rifle with impressive range. If you plan to fight at a distance, then this gun is easily the most efficient, but make sure to attach a magnified scope.
The M249 LMG provides a viable option if you want to roam around the map. Ideal for close-combat situations, the M249's magazine provides more than enough ammo to defeat any defender in your path. Both primary guns are easy to control, so most players can use them regardless of experience level.
The Best Sidearm for Rauora
For Rauora's sidearm, the Reaper MK2 and GSH-18 are both fairly weak guns, but the GSH offers better control due to lower recoil and faster movement speed, so it's ideal for beginners. Your loadout can determine the end result of a match, so make sure to add any essential attachments before hopping into ranked play.
The Best Gadget for Rauora
With access to the breach charge and smoke grenade, you can't go wrong with either of Rauora's side gadgets. Your play-style partially determines which you should use, but the smoke grenade is the best option if you plan to roam around the map or set up ambush attacks.
The Best Operators to Pair With Rauora
There are a variety of attackers who pair nicely with Rauora's ability, though there are two that offer her a major advantage. Lion can detect players through walls, so his ability can help Rauora determine the best doorways to block off. If you can identify the paths being used by enemy players, then the most important doors can be blocked off to defenders.
Another perfect pairing is Rauora and Montagne, as the shielded operator can scout out which areas of the map are being traversed by enemies before Rauora uses her D.O.M. Panel Launcher to close off pathways. Other shield operators, like Blitz and Blackbeard, can also be effective for this strategy, but Montagne offers the most protection.
Unique strategies will continue to be developed around Rauora and her gadget, as there are near-limitless ways to combine abilities for a victorious outcome. It's worth noting that communication is key in creating a perfect synergy between operators.
Rauora is a Versatile Operator
One of Rauora's strengths is her medium speed and health. Whether you like close-combat or prefer the touch of a well-placed headshot from afar, there are lots of ways to play Siege's newest attacker.
You can use Rauora for roaming, especially if you want to block off specific pathways on a map. However, make sure to use your smoke grenade if you get into a jam, as it'll ensure an easy escape. How you play Rauora is in your hands, since she's balanced well enough to fit any play-style.
How to Watch Rainbow Six Siege Esports
As Operation Prep Phase rushes into Rainbow Six Siege at light speed, fans need to know where to go to enjoy the latest competitive matches. If you like Esports, then you can visit the Rainbow6 Twitch Channel to browse their expansive library of past competitive matches. Competitions like the Six Invitational 2025 are available for viewing now.